Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Tennessee Speaker defends proposal to reject billions in federal education funds
Specifically, Sexton wants to reject about $1.8 billion the state receives from the federal government for education funding. It makes up about a fifth of what Tennessee spends on grade schools
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
Tennessee Pastors Celebrate Biden's State of the Union
Christian advocacy group says Biden speech represents clear moral agenda. Following the State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded the speech saying it lays out a clear, moral agenda for the nation.
Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
Here are the bills filed that would make changes to election and campaign finance laws in Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers have several bills that deal with elections and campaign finance rules they will discuss this session.
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
Belote retiring as Soybean Festival Executive Director
David Belote is retiring as Executive Director of the Tennessee Soybean Festival. Martin Mayor Randy Brundige announced during the Martin City Board informal session Monday afternoon that Belote is stepping down. Belote served as the festival’s Executive Director for 20 years and has been involved with the event since it...
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
Union City Will Re-Bid to Demolish Former Westover School
With the opening item of business at this week’s Union City Council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said only one bid was received to demolish the former Westover School building. Ms. Dillon said findings with the contractor concerning asbestos removal, and proof of insurance, has resulted in the need...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen talks manufacturing, clean energy in Tennessee
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaking in Spring Hill, Tenn. at the under-construction Ultium plant on Feb. 8, 2023. Ultium produces batteries for General Motors electric vehicles. (Photo: John Partipilo)
Discussion Held on Possible Full-Time Status for Director of Main Street Union City
Discussion was held on the hiring of a new Main Street Director in Union City. During Tuesday night’s Union City Council meeting, Councilman Jim Rippy addressed City Manager Kathy Dillon about the open position.(AUDIO) Rippy said he would speak with Main Street board President, Brooke Simmons, concerning the opening.
Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle
A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
161st Anniversary Of Donelson, Henry, Heiman Civil War Campaigns To Be Spotlighted
Dover, Tenn.–New programs have been added to the wide variety of programs and activities planned for visitors of all ages during Fort Donelson National Battlefield’s 161st anniversary of the Forts Henry, Heiman and Donelson campaigns. The Battle of Fort Donelson was held in February of 1862. Anniversary programming...
Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
Embattled eastern Kentucky prosecutor resigns amid impeachment proceedings
A Kentucky prosecutor accused of providing favors to a defendant in court in exchange for nude images will resign at the end of February. Ronnie Goldy, Jr., the 21st judicial circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, has been embroiled in a scandal since July, when the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported on hundreds of messages between the prosecutor and defendant Misty Helton. The messages show Goldy asking Helton for sexual photos and videos with Goldy promising favors including continuance of cases and setting aside warrants.
