Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Museum of Art hosting nostalgic ‘Little Golden Books’ exhibit

MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Museum of Art is preparing to debut an exhibit featuring illustrations from “America’s most-loved picture books” next week. “Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Original Art from Golden Books” will feature over 60 illustrations from beloved Golden Book classics such as The Poky Little Puppy, Tootle, The Three Bears, Little Red Riding Hood, and more will be on display at the museum Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, April 30.
Grand Rapids floats stricter rules around lead paint hazards in rentals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is floating stricter rules around lead paint and dust in rental properties in an effort to better protect children from exposure. Under the new, proposed rules, landlords would be required to test for often-unseen lead dust in their properties, and clean it up, every time they need to renew the city certificate that allows them to rent out the property.
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
Celebrate Black History Month 2023 at events around Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Muskegon area residents looking to celebrate Black History Month will have plenty of chances to participate this year. Black History Month, celebrated throughout February, honors the achievements and contributions of African Americans to the country each February. Here are some places you can celebrate with music, food, performances, art, and more.
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement

KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
