Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Winter Beer Festival returning to Grand Rapids with over 700 unique beers, 124 breweries
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Michigan Brewers Guild’s fan-favorite event, the Winter Beer Festival, will once again touch down in the Grand Rapids area this month. The 17th annual festival will take place at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, just north of downtown Grand Rapids, from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Feb. 10-12)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are tons of cool events happening around the city to fill up your social calendar. There’s an outdoor ice bar, a Taylor Swift tribute event, and a cool vintage pop-up market on the roster in Grand Rapids this weekend, Feb. 10-12.
Muskegon Museum of Art hosting nostalgic ‘Little Golden Books’ exhibit
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Museum of Art is preparing to debut an exhibit featuring illustrations from “America’s most-loved picture books” next week. “Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Original Art from Golden Books” will feature over 60 illustrations from beloved Golden Book classics such as The Poky Little Puppy, Tootle, The Three Bears, Little Red Riding Hood, and more will be on display at the museum Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, April 30.
Grand Rapids school apologizes after Black History Month lunch menu offends student
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A West Michigan school district has apologized after a student raised concerns that food being served for a Black History Month lunch showed an appearance of racism. At least one student came forward about the lunch menu items -- fried chicken, collard greens, cornbread, macaroni and...
Grand Rapids floats stricter rules around lead paint hazards in rentals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is floating stricter rules around lead paint and dust in rental properties in an effort to better protect children from exposure. Under the new, proposed rules, landlords would be required to test for often-unseen lead dust in their properties, and clean it up, every time they need to renew the city certificate that allows them to rent out the property.
‘We’re scrambling to catch up:’ Black residents say river restoration engagement efforts fall short
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With plans underway to spend millions on park and trail improvements along the Grand River in Grand Rapids, Black community leaders spoke Wednesday about the need to ensure all residents benefit from and share in those investments. Residents and community groups, including the Grand Rapids...
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
Grand Rapids nonprofit offering alcohol-free Super Bowl party for addiction recovery community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Guiding Light, the longtime Grand Rapids nonprofit known for its addiction recovery services, will host its annual Sober Bowl event during the Super Bowl LVII game this weekend. The gathering at 255 Division Ave. S is for men who are part of the nonprofit’s addiction recovery...
Make-A-Wish teen from Grand Rapids gets dream trip to Super Bowl
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s set to be the experience of a lifetime for one Grand Rapids teen this Sunday. Through Make-A-Wish, the 19-year-old is getting his wish to attend Super Bowl LVII and special events this week.
Celebrate Black History Month 2023 at events around Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Muskegon area residents looking to celebrate Black History Month will have plenty of chances to participate this year. Black History Month, celebrated throughout February, honors the achievements and contributions of African Americans to the country each February. Here are some places you can celebrate with music, food, performances, art, and more.
New pocket park, restrooms coming to downtown Whitehall
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A pocket park complete with restrooms is coming to downtown Whitehall this summer. The park will be developed in an alley off of Colby Street, Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler told MLive. The idea of a park between Bell’s Furniture and CatchMark Technologies has been...
Kalamazoo, Holland, other cities to make rail stations ADA compliant after settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI – Four cities have reached settlements for having rail stations in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan announced the settlements Thursday, Feb. 9, with Kalamazoo, Holland, Bangor and Dowagiac and the Michigan Department of Transportation. They all need to resolve the ADA violations, a news release said.
Muskegon man planning family vacation after winnings $450,000 on ‘The Big Spin’ game show
LANSING, MI -- Greg Dietz was so caught off guard that he’d been selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show, that he forgot everything he was told about being a winner. “When I received the call informing me that I was...
West Michigan child care operator locked kids in tents, state claims
ROCKFORD, MI – The state suspended a woman’s license to run a child care business in her home after learning she was allegedly locking children inside tents over the last two years, records show. Connie Rookus has been a running group child care home – with a licensed...
Hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County focus of public input meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County is the focus of a public input meeting, with attendance helping bolster a grant request for more trail development. The Duck Creek Natural Area, a 310-acre wooded parcel owned by Fruitland Township, has some trails, but...
Holland ballot measure would move forward proposed waterfront hotel, cruise ship dock near downtown
HOLLAND, MI – Holland voters in May will decide on allowing the sale of city property that would make way for a proposed hotel, cruise ship dock and more along the Lake Macatawa shoreline near downtown Holland. The May 2 ballot measure, if approved by voters, would allow the...
Parents want metal detectors at Grand Rapids school where student was found with loaded gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parents are asking Grand Rapids school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at Burton Middle School after a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession in January. The district held a community public safety meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss...
Grand Rapids projects drew $245M in private investment in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids economic development office provided support and incentives to 17 projects in 2022 that are expected to generate $245 million in private investment, according to a new report. That’s up from seven projects that were projected to generate $181.2 million in...
Woman injured in altercation in Allendale area parking lot
ALLENDALE, MI -- A woman was taken to a hospital for a head injury after an altercation in a parking lot near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the area of 48 West Apartments, 10897 48th Ave., on a report of a possible stabbing.
Ottawa County finalizing plans to create 1,000 new childcare spots with COVID funding
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ottawa County’s largest employer soon will break ground on an $18 million childcare facility as part of a larger program to create 1,000 new childcare spots in the county to meet an overwhelming need for affordable childcare. Gentex’s project is part of an Ottawa...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0