Tampa, FL

1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.

A spokesperson with the office said deputies were called to Andover Place apartments on Venitia Real Avenue at approximately 11:27 p.m.

According to investigators, one person is dead. They believe the shooting is an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public.

