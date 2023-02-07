1 dead in New Tampa apartment shooting, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in New Tampa.

A spokesperson with the office said deputies were called to Andover Place apartments on Venitia Real Avenue at approximately 11:27 p.m.

According to investigators, one person is dead. They believe the shooting is an isolated incident and say there is no threat to the public.

