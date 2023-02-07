(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says now is a great time of the year to test your home for radon. DEP program manager Bob Lewis says houses being closed up during the winter provide optimum testing conditions. He adds that about 40 percent of Pennsylvania homes have radon levels that are above federal limits because of certain kinds of minerals found in the state's soil and rocks, which are the source of radon. Home test kits can run around 30 dollars and professionals charge about 150-dollars. The deadly gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO