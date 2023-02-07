Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
KAAL-TV
Alcohol suspected in single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County that injures 3
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County injured three people early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after midnight in Austin near the 11th Dr. NE exit. A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it lost control and crashed into the median.
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
Rochester Man to Admit to Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man has agreed to enter into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle a drug case that was initiated by a traffic stop last August. The charges say a Rochester police officer checking license plates pulled over a vehicle that showed its...
myaustinminnesota.com
Three people injured in one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
KIMT
Garage destroyed in fire Wednesday night in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A garage was destroyed in a northwest Rochester neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 3900 block of 5th St. NW. at 10:39 p.m. and found a fully involved detached singel-car garage on fire. There were no injuries reported and there was no car...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
KIMT
Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty. Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies. The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the...
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
KIMT
Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime
A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
