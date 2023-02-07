ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
FOREST CITY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide

Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
FLETCHER, NC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
ROEBUCK, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
FORT MILL, SC
