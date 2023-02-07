Read full article on original website
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
19-year-old dies, 18-year-old hurt in shooting during drug deal, deputies say
A 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting during a drug deal, Cleveland County investigators said.
2 men arrested at traffic stop on slew of charges in North Carolina
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to woman missing for 15 years, had human remains inside, deputies say
A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to the likelihood of a submerged vehicle on...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to 30 years after 2019 Halloween night shooting
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s office said a man is sentenced to 30 years in prison after shooting and killing a man on Halloween night in 2019 when he would not return his belongings. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice gave his belongings to a man...
FOX Carolina
Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
Man found dead at public park in the Upstate
An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead at a public park in Laurens County, Wednesday. The Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a possibly unresponsive man at the Clinton City Park.
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is on the scene of a death investigation near Clinton city park.
wnctimes.com
Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide
Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
Upstate Man charged with his own mother's murder
A suspect is now in custody following a murder at a Greenville apartment complex, Monday night. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Monday night and found a woman dead.
Fort Mill man charged with murdering his sister
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home […]
Car found in Lake Norman belonged to woman missing since 2008, investigators say
Crews pulled a car out of Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon that Catawba County deputies said belonged to a woman reported missing 15 years ago.
