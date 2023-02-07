WASHINGTON — President Biden has an incredibly long to-do list in his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Connect his agenda to the growing economy (as well as parry concerns about inflation and a possible recession). Sell more aid to Ukraine (when our NBC News poll finds the public is split on it). Convince Republicans to work with him on police reform. Shore up his political weaknesses, like on immigration and the border.

