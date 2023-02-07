ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
Godwin

Biden presents the State of the Union for the first time.

A message of hope and optimism is anticipated from President Joe Biden in his speech on Tuesday night. But for Californian Republican and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the country's continuing inflation problems paint a more bleak image of the condition of the union.
Axios

Biden's top economic adviser to leave White House

Brian Deese, the top economic adviser to President Biden, will leave his role at the White House, the president said in a statement Thursday. Why it matters: Deese's departure from his role as director of the National Economic Council will create a high-profile opening in the Biden administration ahead of a high-stakes debt ceiling fight.
Washington Examiner

Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump

The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
WTWO/WAWV

Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
NBC News

Biden faces daunting sales challenge in Tuesday’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON — President Biden has an incredibly long to-do list in his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Connect his agenda to the growing economy (as well as parry concerns about inflation and a possible recession). Sell more aid to Ukraine (when our NBC News poll finds the public is split on it). Convince Republicans to work with him on police reform. Shore up his political weaknesses, like on immigration and the border.
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
