New Carmel Valley senior living development to be complete by the end of the year

Westmont Carmel Valley, a new senior living community, is expected to open in the fall or winter of 2023 in Carmel Valley, with views of hills and open space trails.

The property on Old Carmel Valley Road had been an equestrian center for almost 30 years, tucked in directly behind Cathedral Catholic High School, near Sycamore Ridge School. Of the 32-acre site, only 8.78 acres are being developed, leaving the remaining 24 acres as open space with public trails.

The new Westmont is a 134,437-square-foot project with 101 assisted living units and 17 memory care units. There will also be 12 single-story duplex casitas for independent living. Indoor amenities will include a dining area, activity rooms, theater/chapel, fitness room and salon. Outdoor amenities include a dining patio, scenic overlooks, internal walking trails and connection to an offsite regional trail.

In January, the Carmel Valley Community Planning board reviewed temporary signage for the development to ensure they comply with Carmel Valley’s unique signage requirements. Two off-site signs are meant for marketing and pre-sales, one at the corner of Del Mar Heights Road and one facing SR-56, east of Carmel Valley Road. The board approved the temporary leasing signs with a deadline not beyond Dec. 31.



If the development leases up sooner, the developer will remove the signs.

