Possible AM flurries and PM sunshine

Good Tuesday afternoon, everyone.

Today looks to see blustery and much cooler weather with brisk northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph, and temperatures holding steady in the 40’s and low 50’s. Also, a slight chance of a very light rain/snow mix will be possible for this evening and tomorrow morning with lows around 28. As of this writing, little to no accumulating snow is expected. Tomorrow afternoon should turn mostly sunny and mild with highs near 52, followed by cooler, windy weather on Thursday with a blend of 40’s and low 50’s. Warmer conditions look to return for Friday, and over the weekend with numbers in the 50’s and 60’s, respectively.

Have a safe and enjoyable week everyone. If you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way, way down, and drive very cautiously.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris