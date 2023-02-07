ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Observer

The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. for the Ultimate Snowy Getaway

Peak ski season is here, which means it’s time to plan that snowy getaway you’ve been contemplating. There are plenty of stunning alpine escapes throughout the U.S., but the best ski resorts aren’t just about time spent racing down the slopes. Yes, you want to make sure you’ve chosen a spot with great runs, and you’ll want to ensure there are level-appropriate options for you and the other travelers in your group, depending on your ski level. The top ski resorts, however, should also offer lots to do when you’re not wearing skis, whether it’s other snowy activities like snowshoeing or snowmobiling, or perhaps just a lovely gondola ride to take in the dreamy scenery.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Sequoia Tree in the World

According to its volume, the General Sherman Tree is the biggest tree in the world. Its base measures more than 36 feet in circumference and this tree is a whopping 275 feet tall. Sequoia trunks are quite broad at the top. The Sherman Tree has a circumference of 17.5 feet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Greyson F

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
msn.com

Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State

Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State. Just like any other cuisine, great Mexican food can be found at hole-in-the-wall restaurants. These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen. Search 'Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State' >. America's 75...
INDIANA STATE
activenorcal.com

The Story of the Donner Party: Deadly Mistakes Over the Snowy Sierra

I could have died so many times. Active people have a complex relationship with risk; something like, “How much ridiculous fun can I have without my tombstone reading, ‘Cause of Death: Stupidity?'” Over 3,000 people die in car crashes every day, yet no one thinks of driving to the grocery store as risk, or having a “brush with death.” Travelling in a covered wagon in the 1800s probably did not seem like a life-defying act either, but sometimes the choices we make literally become “life or death” decisions.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Mountain Lion Ever Caught in Arizona

Despite its long history, Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. Today, Arizona is home to over seven million people, including 27 Native American tribes. Arizona makes up the southwesternmost state of the Four Corners region; its lands include both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. This state is famously made up of basin and range landforms, alternating between lower elevation deserts and higher elevation mountain ridges. Arizona is home to a wide and striking variety of animals, including the elusive mountain lion. But, just how big is the largest mountain lion ever caught in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Redwood Tree?

There probably isn’t a more majestic tree in the world than the redwood tree. These absolutely gigantic trees are among the largest “things” to have ever existed. Can you believe they are still around for human eyes to see today?. With their towering reputation, redwood trees have...
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack

SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
