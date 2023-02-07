Read full article on original website
Related
This Dreamy Mountain Town In Arizona Is A Hidden Gem & It's The Perfect Desert Getaway
With the new year comes the time to plan a quick getaway for the fast arriving spring season. While niche places like wild west-inspired cities are fun, historic tiny towns like Bisbee, AZ can be unique destinations full of many activities, restaurants, and culture you can't find elsewhere. The artsy...
Observer
The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. for the Ultimate Snowy Getaway
Peak ski season is here, which means it’s time to plan that snowy getaway you’ve been contemplating. There are plenty of stunning alpine escapes throughout the U.S., but the best ski resorts aren’t just about time spent racing down the slopes. Yes, you want to make sure you’ve chosen a spot with great runs, and you’ll want to ensure there are level-appropriate options for you and the other travelers in your group, depending on your ski level. The top ski resorts, however, should also offer lots to do when you’re not wearing skis, whether it’s other snowy activities like snowshoeing or snowmobiling, or perhaps just a lovely gondola ride to take in the dreamy scenery.
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Strange Aerial Creature in Glendale, Arizona Resembles Sentinels From the Matrix
It's probably just a kite... a really weird kite.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
British actor Julian Sands has been missing since he went on a hike last week in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Sequoia Tree in the World
According to its volume, the General Sherman Tree is the biggest tree in the world. Its base measures more than 36 feet in circumference and this tree is a whopping 275 feet tall. Sequoia trunks are quite broad at the top. The Sherman Tree has a circumference of 17.5 feet...
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze and Other Valuables
Whiskey that’s been aged at sea is nothing new, but most of the time it’s intentional. Not the case for the nearly 280 barrels of whiskey that were recently found in a shipwreck at the bottom of Lake Michigan, which have been maturing underwater for almost 170 years.
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town
Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
Hawaii Video Showing Boulder Smashing Through Living Room Viewed 1m Times
The stone, 5 feet in diameter, missed the homeowner by just a couple of feet, when she walked into the room just as the boulder punched through the wall.
msn.com
Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State
Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State. Just like any other cuisine, great Mexican food can be found at hole-in-the-wall restaurants. These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen. Search 'Best Hole-in-the-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Every State' >. America's 75...
activenorcal.com
The Story of the Donner Party: Deadly Mistakes Over the Snowy Sierra
I could have died so many times. Active people have a complex relationship with risk; something like, “How much ridiculous fun can I have without my tombstone reading, ‘Cause of Death: Stupidity?'” Over 3,000 people die in car crashes every day, yet no one thinks of driving to the grocery store as risk, or having a “brush with death.” Travelling in a covered wagon in the 1800s probably did not seem like a life-defying act either, but sometimes the choices we make literally become “life or death” decisions.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Mountain Lion Ever Caught in Arizona
Despite its long history, Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912. Today, Arizona is home to over seven million people, including 27 Native American tribes. Arizona makes up the southwesternmost state of the Four Corners region; its lands include both the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. This state is famously made up of basin and range landforms, alternating between lower elevation deserts and higher elevation mountain ridges. Arizona is home to a wide and striking variety of animals, including the elusive mountain lion. But, just how big is the largest mountain lion ever caught in Arizona?
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Redwood Tree?
There probably isn’t a more majestic tree in the world than the redwood tree. These absolutely gigantic trees are among the largest “things” to have ever existed. Can you believe they are still around for human eyes to see today?. With their towering reputation, redwood trees have...
activenorcal.com
The Countdown Begins for the Glorious Return of the Firefall in Yosemite National Park
Adventure seekers and photographers are preparing to flock to Yosemite National Park, trekking through the mounds of snow to see a natural phenomenon that is only visible during a few glorious weeks out of the year. Horsetail Fall is typically not that unique in Yosemite, where waterfalls are vast and...
Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack
SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0