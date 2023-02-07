Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
McDonald’s customer given $5,000 in cash instead of a sausage McMuffin—and he’s gone viral for returning it
The viral TikToker has seen fans donate cash to make up for the money he returned to the chain.
What WC signs on toilet doors actually stand for
There are many acronyms of the modern world that we often take at face value. After all, who the hell knows what NASA stands for? (It’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, obviously.) And what about WC? Well, find out for yourself here:. Yup, while most of us are au...
My great-grandmother hid her race. Two decades later I understand why.
I was raised white, but if I had been just a few years older, Louisiana would have said otherwise. A family photo of my great-grandmother told me so.
The Daily South
Who Remembers Loomed Pot Holders?
Some cooks love their seasoned cast-iron pans. My kitchen favorite tool is a well-seasoned… loomed pot holder. Each loop holds memories of meals gripped in hot pans. When I was a kid, my grandmother gifted me her heavy red metal pin loom and a bag of loops. I was hooked (or looped) and made pot holder after pot holder, weaving the brightly-colored material in and out into rainbow-colored squares. The pot holders became gifts for friends, family, and neighbors, and ultimately, my kitchen drawer staple.
Comments / 0