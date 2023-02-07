ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

What WC signs on toilet doors actually stand for

There are many acronyms of the modern world that we often take at face value. After all, who the hell knows what NASA stands for? (It’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, obviously.) And what about WC? Well, find out for yourself here:. Yup, while most of us are au...
The Daily South

Who Remembers Loomed Pot Holders?

Some cooks love their seasoned cast-iron pans. My kitchen favorite tool is a well-seasoned… loomed pot holder. Each loop holds memories of meals gripped in hot pans. When I was a kid, my grandmother gifted me her heavy red metal pin loom and a bag of loops. I was hooked (or looped) and made pot holder after pot holder, weaving the brightly-colored material in and out into rainbow-colored squares. The pot holders became gifts for friends, family, and neighbors, and ultimately, my kitchen drawer staple.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy