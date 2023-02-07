Read full article on original website
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
KATV
Republican House majority passes Arkansas bill restricting drag shows in the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Republican majority in the Arkansas House passed the bill Monday that was initially proposed to restrict drag performances in the state and reclassify them as adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs and escort agencies. Senate Bill 43, which was filed last month by Sen. Gary...
Lauren Boebert Dismayed Americans Only Own 46 Percent of World's Firearms
Boebert also criticized a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a Special Order speech in the House Wednesday.
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
Essence
Is It The End Of Days?? Gun Manufacturers Unveil JR-15 Assault-Style Rifle Marketed To Kids
Democratic U.S. Senators held a press conference last week to speak out against the gun, which has a logo of a cartoon skull with a pacifier. It’s almost the end of the first month of 2023, and sixty-nine people have already been claimed as victims to mass shootings in the United States, two of which occurred in California, a mere days apart from each other.
KIMA TV
Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill
YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls for Chinese balloon to be shot down
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sounding off about a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and is calling for the government to take action.
Florida could soon have permitless carry. It’s not enough, some gun owners say.
The opposition to Florida’s proposed legislation to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training was expected from gun safety advocates. But at a Tuesday hearing on the bill, there were just as many disgruntled Second Amendment supporters, who said the bill didn’t go far enough because it doesn’t allow for open carry, the visible carrying of a firearm.
fergusnow.com
Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
KOAT 7
Proposed bill to ban sale of semi-automatic guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A proposal to ban the sale of some semi-automatic firearms is making its way through the roundhouse at the 2023 legislative session. Senate Bill 171, sponsored by Democrat state Sen. Bill Soules would ban the sale but not the possession of certain guns. "What this bill...
Bill would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls
A bill that would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls is set to be unveiled in the state legislature.
Hundreds of guns found discarded in dumpster
More than 200 shotguns were found in a dumpster near an Oklahoma store and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.
As Chinese balloon crosses Kansas and Missouri, governors want White House communication
“We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland?” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said.
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
hstoday.us
Justice Department Announces New Rule to Address Stabilizing Braces, Accessories Used to Convert Pistols into Short-Barreled Rifles
Today, the Department of Justice announced it has submitted to the Federal Register the “Stabilizing Braces” Final Rule, which makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as a short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA). In April 2021, at an event with President Biden, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to address the issue of stabilizing braces.
Fayetteville businesses display banners in response to Arkansas Senate Bill 43
Multiple banners are hanging high outside several Fayetteville businesses in response to Senate Bill 43.
Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill
Racial tensions in Mississippi echoed in Missouri Thursday, as Black Democratic lawmakers accused the state's Republican House leadership of racism for shutting down a Black lawmaker's speech and passing a bill that could strip power from the Black woman elected as prosecutor in St. Louis. The discord in the Missouri House came just days after a similar situation in Mississippi, where Black lawmakers denounced the majority-white, Republican-led Legislature for voting to take power away from local leaders in the predominantly Black city of Jackson. Like in Mississippi, Missouri's legislature has a largely white Republican majority. Most of the Black...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Lawmakers seek to name section of Indiana highway in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are considering a way to honor a fallen Elwood police officer. Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop last July. He had only been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months. Before that, the 24-year-old officer served five years in the Army.
