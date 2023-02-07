Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
Related
3-alarm-fire damages former site of Algiers school, cause under investigation
At about 3:38 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 6), firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1900 block of L.B. Landry Blvd.
NOLA.com
Welders inadvertently ignite three-alarm fire at former school in Algiers
Welders cutting steel beams in the ceiling of a former Algiers school accidentally set the building on fire Monday, causing what eventually became a three-alarm fire, the New Orleans Fire Department said. The blaze in the 1800 block of L.B. Landry Boulevard was first reported to the New Orleans Fire...
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
NOLA.com
Five shot, two killed at Chef and Bullard, New Orleans police say
Five people were shot and two of them were killed Wednesday evening at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. Police learned of the gunfire at 6:01 p.m., and initially thought there were two victims, neither fatally wounded. But in an update at 7:56 p.m., they described the victims as:
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
2 dead, 3 wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
Two people were killed and 3 others, including 2 children, were injured Wednesday night, during a shooting incident in New Orleans East.
NOPD: Double shooting in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East, tonight. At just after six o’clock this evening, officers arrived on scene at Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.
NOPD: Multiple shooting in New Orleans East, two dead
What was initially reported as a double shooting around 6pm in New Orleans East off Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway has expanded into multiple shooting incident.
fox8live.com
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
Things Are Bad in New Orleans—No Response From 911 and No Ambulance
The 911 operator said her emergency was "pending" and that no ambulances were available for her area.
NOLA.com
2 men dead in suspected murder-suicide in Estelle area of west bank, JPSO says
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide on the west bank, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: 17-year-old and his brother identified by coroner. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mesa Drive (map), according to JPSO.
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
NOPD: Holly Grove home hit by bullet
New Orleans police are searching for the person who fired a shot that hit the outside wall of a home in the Holly Grove section of the city.
Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
NOLA.com
Interim NOPD chief Michelle Woodfork aims to bring in civilian hires, prepares for Carnival
After a year of frosty relations between her predecessor and the City Council, interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork received a warmer welcome Tuesday as she presented plans to reverse the surge in violent crime and hire more civilians to bolster a depleted force. Woodfork was able to...
Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District
A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish selects new garbage hauler. Here's how much more it will cost residents.
With one of its largest contracts on the line, the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to take over twice-a-week curbside garbage collection for 113,000 customers beginning in 2024, opening the way for the well-known company to enter into a five-year agreement that could be worth upwards of $37 million annually.
New Orleans family upset with 911 response after father has heart attack
NEW ORLEANS — A woman who lives in Bywater took to NextDoor to recount a scary incident that took place recently. Cindi Richardson says her husband was having a heart attack but an ambulance never showed up. She says she called 911 five times in 90 minutes. “The 911...
WWL-TV
NOPD offers ID bracelets, juvenile lost and found for children during parades
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department announced measures available to parents aimed at protecting children ahead of Mardi Gras. Police officials said, identification bracelets featuring parents’ contact information will be passed out during parades. “The lights, big floats and large crowds can be exciting for young children,”...
Arrest made in shooting outside Gentilly WalMart
Barely 24 hours after a deadly shooting outside the WalMart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect on a charge of second degree murder.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0