New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Five shot, two killed at Chef and Bullard, New Orleans police say

Five people were shot and two of them were killed Wednesday evening at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. Police learned of the gunfire at 6:01 p.m., and initially thought there were two victims, neither fatally wounded. But in an update at 7:56 p.m., they described the victims as:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says

Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A mother, father, and two sons were killed in what Jefferson Parish officials believe was a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning (Feb. 9). Deputies responded to an eerie 911 call from the 1100 block of Curtis Street to find a 20-year-old man, a 13-year-old juvenile male, and an adult male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds around 7:50 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
ARKANSAS STATE
WWL

Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide

HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
HARVEY, LA
KEEL Radio

Report: NOLA Mayor’s Security Outnumbered Entire NOPD District

A new report from WVUE-TV in New Orleans suggests there may be another controversy brewing for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is particular controversy appears to be another issue with the Mayor and the New Orleans Police Department. Recently, Mayor Cantrell has been linked to an alleged affair with a member of her police security. These allegations came to light in court documents filed by the officer's wife.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD offers ID bracelets, juvenile lost and found for children during parades

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department announced measures available to parents aimed at protecting children ahead of Mardi Gras. Police officials said, identification bracelets featuring parents’ contact information will be passed out during parades. “The lights, big floats and large crowds can be exciting for young children,”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
