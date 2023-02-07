Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Man arrested for Syracuse shooting that killed one and injured another
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in a summer shooting that left one man injured and another dead. Dametrius Pettiford, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release from Syracuse police. On June 24 around 1:45 p.m., police...
Uniyah Chatman intends to sue City of Syracuse for claimed police brutality in Jan. arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) denounced excessive use of force and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the country in a press release Wednesday. Nearly two dozen people rallied at the steps of City Hall in Syracuse to demand justice for...
14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
Trio of 17-year-olds arraigned for murder after Syracuse victim shot in head, crashes into house
Syracuse, NY -- One 17-year-old is accused of opening fire during a robbery-turned-murder last October on Syracuse’s North Side, with two other 17-year-olds charged as accomplices to the slaying. The accused shooter, Tremaine Davis, was arraigned Tuesday on a murder indictment that carries a possible sentence of up to...
14-year-old arrested for gun after jumping from moving Jeep, running from police, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun after they jumped out of a moving Jeep and then running from police on Friday, police said. On 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were patrolling near South Salina Street and West Borden Avenue when they attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, according to a Facebook post from Syracuse police.
Charges dropped against driver in Onondaga Lake Parkway crash that killed tow driver
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office confirmed a DWAI charge against Richard Congel, 76, in a crash in February 2022 that killed tow truck driver Irael Martinez has been dropped. A toxicology report following the crash showed Congel did have legally-prescribed medications in his system as...
Police say ‘smash and grab’ suspects strike again in North Syracuse
North Syracuse Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary on Sunday, Feb 5. It happened at the Sunoco gas station store on South Bay Road at about 3 a.m. Images from store cameras show one suspect holding a garbage bag, loading it with stolen product.
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
Tow truck drivers line Onondaga Lake parkway in protest of dropped charges in fatal crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tow truck drivers from around Central New York protesting the plan to drop charges against the driver who killed fellow tow truck driver Irael Martinez in Feb. 2022. Tow truck drivers gathered along the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night, parked near where Martinez was hit by...
Syracuse kindergarten student found with gun magazine, ammo in backback
A gun magazine and ammunition were found in the backpack of a kindergarten student in upstate New York on Monday, school officials said.
Weedsport man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing victim
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to New York State Police. On February 6, 2023, Troopers responded to an address on Pople Road in the Town of Victory for a report of an assault. After further investigation, 39-year-old Christopher Laframboise of Weedsport had […]
18-year-old killed in Oxford crash
Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.
A horse loose in Ithaca gave police a different kind of chase Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y. — A horse broke free of it's trailer and roamed throughout the City of Ithaca Thursday morning. The Ithaca Police Department posted a photo of Officer Jamie Buffone with the escapee horse after she was able to round up the runaway and return it to its owner.
Syracuse Teen Arrested For Attacking DESTINY USA Mall Security Guard
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have arrested a teen for attacking and injuring a security guard at DESTINY USA. Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the mall, and were told by a 19-year-old security guard that he was asking a group of kids to leave the food court when he was attacked by 18-year-old Strauthmeek Hosea, who hit the guard in the face causing a laceration according to police.
Oneida County man scammed out of $1,300 at Walmart in part of nationwide scheme
ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning for neighbors after a man was scammed out of money at a Walmart in Rome. Deputies said the man was approached by another man driving a white SUV who claimed he needed help getting his family to Florida after losing his wallet. The complainant reported that he saw the man's family in the vehicle - a woman and four children ranging in age from 7 years old to an infant.
Family member of five-year-old found with ammunition & razor blade in backpack speaks out
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The parents of Porter Elementary school were concerned yesterday when they received a voicemail from the school saying a student went to school yesterday with a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade in his bag. : 5-year-old Syracuse student found with magazine, ammunition, razor blade...
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
