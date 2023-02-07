ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

14-year-old arrested for gun after jumping from moving Jeep, running from police, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun after they jumped out of a moving Jeep and then running from police on Friday, police said. On 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were patrolling near South Salina Street and West Borden Avenue when they attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee, according to a Facebook post from Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Teen Arrested For Attacking DESTINY USA Mall Security Guard

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have arrested a teen for attacking and injuring a security guard at DESTINY USA. Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the mall, and were told by a 19-year-old security guard that he was asking a group of kids to leave the food court when he was attacked by 18-year-old Strauthmeek Hosea, who hit the guard in the face causing a laceration according to police.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Security guard attacked in Destiny USA food court, Syracuse Police say

Syracuse, NY — A mall security guard was attacked Monday night in the food court of Destiny USA in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Officers says the 19-year-old security guard said he was attacked by a man and a group of kids while asking the group to leave the food court.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oneida County man scammed out of $1,300 at Walmart in part of nationwide scheme

ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning for neighbors after a man was scammed out of money at a Walmart in Rome. Deputies said the man was approached by another man driving a white SUV who claimed he needed help getting his family to Florida after losing his wallet. The complainant reported that he saw the man's family in the vehicle - a woman and four children ranging in age from 7 years old to an infant.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police

FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy