House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices
Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns
Missouri House lawmakers have voted against banning children from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision.
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s " Don’t Say Gay " law. Republican State Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday...
Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns
The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
Still no timeline for Missouri families awaiting summer 2022 food assistance
Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed to help cover last summer’s food costs. But more than five months since the...
KMOV
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure. The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the...
showmeprogress.com
Missouri, well
Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
constructiondive.com
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
kmaland.com
Summit claims another pipeline milestone
(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
KFVS12
Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill
The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
'It's the tip of the iceberg,' says St. Charles parent about new state data on 'seclusion rooms' at school
MISSOURI, USA — New data shows just how often Missouri students are being put into what are known as “seclusion rooms” at school. Many school districts said it’s a last resort. Others said that’s not the reality. Spending time with horses is healing for 16-year-old...
showmeprogress.com
The right wingnut controlled Missouri House – The Way of the Gun
Every MO R voted that children can carry guns in public. They voted to defund police if a cop helps stop a fed gun crime. They voted to ban a 12 year old rape victim with major health risks from having an abortion. Bills to ban mentioning racism or LGBT issues, ban drag….
