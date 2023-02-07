ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s " Don’t Say Gay " law. Republican State Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday...
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

Missouri GOP votes down bill to ban children from carrying guns

The Republican-led House in Missouri on Wednesday voted against a proposal to ban minors from openly carrying firearms without adult supervision in public. The proposal failed by a 104-39 vote, with only one Republican state representative voting in support of it. Democratic state Rep. Donna Baringer told the Associated Press...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Missouri, well

Right now Republicans in the MO House are fighting against an amendment that would say children can’t carry guns in public. (Yep it’s legal right now.) They’re saying it would violate the 2nd amendment to deny a 12 yr old the right to carry an AR-15 down the street. #moleg.
MISSOURI STATE
constructiondive.com

Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
IOWA STATE
KFVS12

Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill

The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy