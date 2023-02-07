ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa

Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Summit claims another pipeline milestone

(Ames) -- Summit Carbon Solution officials are claiming further progress in efforts to secure land easements for a major pipeline project. Company officials Thursday announced landowners across the Midwest have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for more than 60% of the proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline route project-wide. That amounts of 4,000 total agreements with landowners, or approximately 1,250 total miles of right-of-way secured across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This follows Summit's announcement earlier this week that 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with the company, representing 2/3rds of the land necessary to construct the proposed pipeline across more than 700 miles through the western portion of the state. In an interview with KMA News earlier this week, Summit Public Affairs Director Jesse Harris says considerable progress has been made in securing easements with landowners.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Senate votes to increase governor's influence over courts

Governor Kim Reynolds is one step closer to controlling a majority of votes on all of Iowa's judicial nominating commissions, following Iowa Senate passage of Senate File 171 on February 8. Voting 34 to 15 along party lines, the chamber approved the bill, which would give the governor an extra...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Controversial Iowa bill open for debate in statehouse

Iowa — Lawmakers in the Iowa Statehouse are debating a proposed $1 million cap on medical malpractice lawsuits. The bill calls for capping damages in cases involving patient injury or death due to botched procedures. Iowans remain split on the matter. "I think if you want to hold a...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
kiwaradio.com

Want To Be A Trooper? Iowa State Patrol Looking For Recruits

Spencer, Iowa — Have you ever thought about becoming a state trooper? The Iowa State Patrol could use the help. Trooper Kevin Krull tells us about it. Krull tells us many people think you have to have a degree to be a trooper. But he says that’s not the case.
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

14 Quirky Facts About Iowa That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

If you ask outsiders about Iowa, they might think that the Hawkeye State is a humdrum “flyover state” – but residents know better! Iowa has a rich history full of records, firsts, inventions, notable citizens, and unique sites. You could live in this state for decades and only scratch the surface. These fourteen quirky facts about Iowa peel back the layers of this unique state and reveal some of its most unique locations and cultural quirks. So come along for the ride, and you might just discover your next vacation destination or day trip!
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]

One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1230kfjb.com

Iowa Hunting Stats – DNR

According to Iowa DNR, Iowa’s 2022 deer harvest increased seven percent over the 2021 season, due, in part to the new Excess Tag January Antlerless Season approved by the Iowa Legislature last spring. Overall, hunters tagged deer at a rate of 30-35 percent which is similar to previous years, for a total reported harvest of more than 109,600 deer. Deer harvest varied regionally, with the north central and southeast regions seeing an increase over 2021. The far western counties and southwest region saw a decline in harvest, likely due to the recent outbreaks from EHD and from floods in the Missouri River valley.
IOWA STATE
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Drake's Basten named MVC Men's Track Athlete of the Week

(Des Moines) -- Drake’s Isaac Basten is the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Basten won the men’s mile on Saturday at the Iowa State Classic, posting the 16th-ranked time in the nation of 3:57.24. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
DES MOINES, IA

