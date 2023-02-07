DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- MAPEI Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry including Planitop 3D mortar/ink announces that our strategic partner, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation has been awarded the gold Global Innovation award from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Selected from a field of over 70 applicants exhibiting a variety of innovations, the award is in recognition of the first 3D printed construction solution to comply with the International Code Council Evaluation Service’s (ICC-ES) standards for structural walls, ICC-ES AC509. The NAHB Global Innovation award recognizes the most advanced and cutting-edge original products, services, homes, communities and champions of the building industry from around the world. The recognition of the 3D system is an industry honor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005151/en/ Left to right, Luigi Di Geso, MAPEI North America’s President and CEO; Marco Squinzi, MAPEI Global Co-CEO; Kevin Smith, MAPEI CRS Director of Product Development and Product Management; Peter Cooperman, BB3D CMO; and George Perry, BB3D Head of Technology celebrate the NAHB gold medal win. (Photo: Business Wire)

