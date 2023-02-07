Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
KWCH.com
The State of Aviation in Wichita
'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn't know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard.
KAKE TV
Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
KWCH.com
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita
In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so. At Monday night's meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts.
KWCH.com
Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility
In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so. At Monday night's meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts. City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita.
KWCH.com
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn't know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
KWCH.com
Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success
Plans for downtown Wichita include enhancements for parking and transit. Viral video of kid running onto the Topgolf driving range. A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range. Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
KWCH.com
To make prom magical, Andover Central senior helps girls find their dress without worrying about cost
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn't know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard.
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
KWCH.com
STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023
A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU's challenge to death penalty is valid.
KWCH.com
Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - It was standing room only Monday night at a meeting in Goddard with an overflow lined up in the hallway outside the city council chambers. This follows last month’s drastic actions taken by Goddard city council members. What began as a routine city council meeting...
KWCH.com
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn't know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard.
KWCH.com
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions. The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Benefits...
