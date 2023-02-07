ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

The State of Aviation in Wichita

'Who is left to run the city?': Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita

At Monday night's meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Handy Heater

GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success

WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

STATE OF MIND 2-9-2023

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - It was standing room only Monday night at a meeting in Goddard with an overflow lined up in the hallway outside the city council chambers. This follows last month’s drastic actions taken by Goddard city council members. What began as a routine city council meeting...
GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions. The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Benefits...
WICHITA, KS

