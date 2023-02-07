ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records

It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers

Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some are dealing with vacancy rates of 20% or more.
Missouri officials thwart $118 million dollar tax fraud scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) told News 4 Investigates they recently stopped scammers from stealing taxpayer dollars. According to budget documents, the fraud scheme was identified at the beginning of the month. “The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no...
Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill

The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them

(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
MoDot and KDot Hosting Meeting About K-92 Bridge Replacement

State transportation departments from both sides of the state line will be holding a public information meeting about the future replacement of the bridge that connects Platte County, Missouri with Leavenworth, Kansas. The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are hosting a public information open...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
