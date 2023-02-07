Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Senator Wants to Increase Punishment for Killing Law Enforcement Animal
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) (MISSOURINET) – In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer), of northwest Missouri’s Parkville, has filed a bill that aims to change this. Under his proposal, killing a Missouri law enforcement animal would be a felony.
kttn.com
Audio: Fitzpatrick says Missouri State Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed
(Missourinet) – The Missouri Auditor’s office is “woefully” understaffed. That’s the word from newly-installed State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick. He told a House budget subcommittee last week that they currently have about 95 employees, instead of the 167 they’re supposed to have on staff. “The...
Missouri's First Weed Chief Equity Officer Is a Longtime State Employee
Former Highway Patrol staffer Abigail Vivas is tasked with ensuring an equitable roll-out of Missouri's recreational cannabis program
FOX2now.com
Missouri House Committee considers bill for state control of St. Louis Police
A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. Missouri House Committee considers bill for state …. A special prosecutor to handle St. Louis cases is in a bill the Missouri House could vote on Thursday. House passes bill to...
Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records
It would be harder — and more expensive — for the public to get access to some taxpayer-funded government records under legislation debated Thursday by a Missouri Senate committee. The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, would permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public by creating new exemptions to […] The post Missouri lawmakers debate limiting access to some public government records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
krcu.org
Governor, lawmakers removed from plan to hike pay for Missouri state workers
Neither Gov. Mike Parson nor legislators should get a proposed pay raise for state workers, the Missouri House Budget Committee decided Tuesday. Parson asked lawmakers to approve an 8.7% pay hike, the biggest in living memory, to stem the loss of state workers to the private sector. No state department is fully staffed and some are dealing with vacancy rates of 20% or more.
Appraisers to start visiting, inspecting St. Louis County homes
St. Louis County officials plan to send appraisers to many homes over the next few months. Some homes and residential properties have increased at least 15 percent over the past year.
'It's the tip of the iceberg,' says St. Charles parent about new state data on 'seclusion rooms' at school
MISSOURI, USA — New data shows just how often Missouri students are being put into what are known as “seclusion rooms” at school. Many school districts said it’s a last resort. Others said that’s not the reality. Spending time with horses is healing for 16-year-old...
KMOV
Missouri officials thwart $118 million dollar tax fraud scheme
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) told News 4 Investigates they recently stopped scammers from stealing taxpayer dollars. According to budget documents, the fraud scheme was identified at the beginning of the month. “The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no...
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
Missouri lawmakers push for mandatory 5-day school week
Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl is concerned lawmakers may prevent his district from going to a four-day week in 2023-2024.
KMOV
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure. The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the...
KFVS12
Protests emerge as Missouri Lawmakers discuss "Don't Say Gay" bill
The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. Police in Jackson are investigating what they call an apparent Murder-Suicide. Rape, burglary suspect arrested by Graves County Sheriff's office. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities in Western Kentucky...
mymoinfo.com
Veterans Groups Say Bill in Missouri Legislature Will Not Help Them
(Centerville) Veterans groups in Missouri will not be backing a couple particular bills in the Missouri Legislature this year. Randy Tollivar is the quartermaster with Reynolds County V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville. Tollivar says veterans are being used in an attempt to get these two bills passed. Tollivar says this...
Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain
The passing of Amendment 3 in the Show-Me State in November has prompted questions about where adults 21 or older can legally use marijuana products. The post Missouri has legal pot, but restrictions on use remain appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Vacancies, turnover leave thousands of jobs unfilled in Missouri state government
(Missouri Independent) – The Department of Mental Health canceled a $16 million project to renovate a building at Fulton State Hospital for use as a sex offender treatment center because there is no realistic expectation of finding staff to run it. Lawmakers appropriated the money last year from federal...
Proposed bills would provide property tax relief for seniors
The bills would freeze property tax assessments for seniors a year before they qualify for social security. Advocates say they hear from people in their 70s who are still working part time jobs so they can pay their property taxes.
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDot and KDot Hosting Meeting About K-92 Bridge Replacement
State transportation departments from both sides of the state line will be holding a public information meeting about the future replacement of the bridge that connects Platte County, Missouri with Leavenworth, Kansas. The Kansas Department of Transportation, along with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are hosting a public information open...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northwest Missouri’s Largest Hospital Approves of Ending Pandemic Emergency Measures
Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph. Photo by Mosaic. (MISSOURINET) – Northwest Missouri’s largest hospital approves of moves in Washington to end coronavirus pandemic emergency measures. Brent Martin reports. . .
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
