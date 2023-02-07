ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

paisano-online.com

San Antonio wakes up, no stylist

The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Need a Fun Place to go in San Antonio on Valentine’s Day

Need a Fun Place to Enjoy Valentine’s Day in San Antonio. Looking for a fun place to do something different on V-Day? Whether you want to dance to live music, sit out under the stars playing Valentine Trivia with cocktail in hand or munching on Valentine’s Day themed cookies you have many options in San Antonio. Maybe you want to do dinner out or sip on exotic tiki cocktails or even take part in a Charcuterie Class. The romance and fun is endless!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world

(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Pearl restaurant will start opening early for weekend brunch

SAN ANTONIO – Pearl restaurant Carriqui will now be offering brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and showcase food and drink items that represent South Texas, according to a press release. Some of the new entrees include:. Chilaquiles...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Space invasion at the Seguin Coliseum

Businesses come together for 2023: A Space Odyssey. Reports came into AM1580 of UFO sightings at the Seguin Coliseum last night. Our team went to investigate and found the Seguin Showcase to be underway, with its theme – 2023: A Space Odyssey – being enjoyed by event goers. The event brought together area businesses to connect with the community and each other. Seguin Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Maria Castilleja helped organize the event.
SEGUIN, TX

