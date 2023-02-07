ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
candgnews.com

Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice

BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
BERKLEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Notice of Ordinance 2016-001 Weed Ordinance

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 359 of 1941 AS AMENDED (MCL 247.61 et seq.) AND TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE “LODI TOWNSHIP WEED ORDINANCE”, LODI TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2011-003, TO REMOVE FROM THE SCOPE OF THE ORDINANCE THOSE PARCELS OF LAND NOT WITHIN PLATTED SUBDIVISIONS.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 3-7-23

Dexter Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on. Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney, Dexter, MI 48130. A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at the Dexter Township Hall during business hours (8:30 am - 4:30 pm weekdays, excluding holidays). Information will also be available on the Zoning Board of Appeals page of the Township’s website, http://dextertownship.org/ Board Commission/ZoningBoardofAppeals.aspx, seven to ten days before the public hearing date.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lyndon Twp: Board of Review Mtg and Hearings Dates

2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) Lyndon Township will be conducting the 2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) and will convene in the Township board room located at 17751 N. Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118. The Board of Review schedule is as follows:. Appeal Hearings by Appointment Only. Tuesday, March...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-001

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED. (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE. OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI,. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING. ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,”...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Kiwanis Club of A2 2023 Grant Request Invitation

The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting grant applications for its 2023 Community Grant Program starting on February 3. All past applicants will receive an email announcement by February 3 that will include a link to the grant application. Eligible community organizations must be religious or nonprofit organizations whose proposed grant program will impact the residents of Washtenaw County. Typically, the maximum amount of grant awards is $5,000. Grant applications are due no later than Friday, March 10, 6:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted. We encourage interested organizations submit an application using the link shown. For further questions please contact Peter Schork via email at peterschork@gmail.com.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: Board of Review Organizational Mtg and Hearing Dates

2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) The City of Chelsea will be conducting the 2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) and will convene in the city meeting room located at 305 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118. The Board of Review schedule is as follows:. Appeal Hearings by Appointment Only.
CHELSEA, MI
wlen.com

Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy has Closed Clinton Store

Clinton, MI – The Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy location in the Village of Clinton has closed their doors, and will merge with their Tecumseh store. The local pharmacy said that in recent years, pressures exerted upon independent pharmacies by insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers have made continued operations difficult across the nation.
CLINTON, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Webster Twp: Board of Review Regular Mtg and Public Hearings

As required by the General Property Tax ACT, notice is hereby given by Webster Township that the 2023 Board of Review will meet on the following days at Webster Township Hall located at 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2023 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or applications for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Lodi Twp: Public Hearing for Proposed Budget 3-7-23

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2022-2023 for the Township of Lodi, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan will be held. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection at Lodi Township Office during regular township business hours, Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until noon or may be viewed on the website (www.loditownshipmi.org).
LODI TOWNSHIP, MI
wlen.com

Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon

Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
