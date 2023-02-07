Read full article on original website
candgnews.com
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
Michigan teacher plants bomb threat note to get day off, police say
HAZEL PARK, MI – A Michigan teacher is facing charges after allegedly planting a bomb threat note in his classroom to get a day off, police said. The note was found on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Hazel Park Junior High School classroom of Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, WXYZ Detroit reports. It said the school would be blown up the next day.
Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of MSU student fled to Thailand, feds say
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a Michigan State University student last month allegedly fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking on Rochester Road...
fox2detroit.com
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Notice of Ordinance 2016-001 Weed Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 359 of 1941 AS AMENDED (MCL 247.61 et seq.) AND TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE “LODI TOWNSHIP WEED ORDINANCE”, LODI TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2011-003, TO REMOVE FROM THE SCOPE OF THE ORDINANCE THOSE PARCELS OF LAND NOT WITHIN PLATTED SUBDIVISIONS.
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand
The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 3-7-23
Dexter Township Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on. Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney, Dexter, MI 48130. A copy of the application and submitted materials may be viewed at the Dexter Township Hall during business hours (8:30 am - 4:30 pm weekdays, excluding holidays). Information will also be available on the Zoning Board of Appeals page of the Township’s website, http://dextertownship.org/ Board Commission/ZoningBoardofAppeals.aspx, seven to ten days before the public hearing date.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lyndon Twp: Board of Review Mtg and Hearings Dates
2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) Lyndon Township will be conducting the 2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) and will convene in the Township board room located at 17751 N. Territorial Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118. The Board of Review schedule is as follows:. Appeal Hearings by Appointment Only. Tuesday, March...
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Adoption of Ordinance 2023-001
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED. (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE. OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI,. WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING. ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,”...
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
thesuntimesnews.com
Kiwanis Club of A2 2023 Grant Request Invitation
The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting grant applications for its 2023 Community Grant Program starting on February 3. All past applicants will receive an email announcement by February 3 that will include a link to the grant application. Eligible community organizations must be religious or nonprofit organizations whose proposed grant program will impact the residents of Washtenaw County. Typically, the maximum amount of grant awards is $5,000. Grant applications are due no later than Friday, March 10, 6:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted. We encourage interested organizations submit an application using the link shown. For further questions please contact Peter Schork via email at peterschork@gmail.com.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Board of Review Organizational Mtg and Hearing Dates
2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) The City of Chelsea will be conducting the 2023 March Board of Review (MBOR) and will convene in the city meeting room located at 305 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118. The Board of Review schedule is as follows:. Appeal Hearings by Appointment Only.
wlen.com
Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy has Closed Clinton Store
Clinton, MI – The Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy location in the Village of Clinton has closed their doors, and will merge with their Tecumseh store. The local pharmacy said that in recent years, pressures exerted upon independent pharmacies by insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers have made continued operations difficult across the nation.
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Board of Review Regular Mtg and Public Hearings
As required by the General Property Tax ACT, notice is hereby given by Webster Township that the 2023 Board of Review will meet on the following days at Webster Township Hall located at 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2023 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or applications for correction of assessed or tentative taxable values:
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self after she said she wanted to end relationship
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were both found dead Monday night. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lodi Twp: Public Hearing for Proposed Budget 3-7-23
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2022-2023 for the Township of Lodi, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan will be held. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection at Lodi Township Office during regular township business hours, Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until noon or may be viewed on the website (www.loditownshipmi.org).
wlen.com
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
