The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting grant applications for its 2023 Community Grant Program starting on February 3. All past applicants will receive an email announcement by February 3 that will include a link to the grant application. Eligible community organizations must be religious or nonprofit organizations whose proposed grant program will impact the residents of Washtenaw County. Typically, the maximum amount of grant awards is $5,000. Grant applications are due no later than Friday, March 10, 6:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted. We encourage interested organizations submit an application using the link shown. For further questions please contact Peter Schork via email at peterschork@gmail.com.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO