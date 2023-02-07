ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eneti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. The dry bulk ocean shipper posted...
NASDAQ

Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
Motley Fool

Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today

Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
NASDAQ

Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ

ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga

PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend

PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
NASDAQ

Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost

Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
NASDAQ

Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

