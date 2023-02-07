Read full article on original website
WTOP
Eneti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. The dry bulk ocean shipper posted...
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
NASDAQ
Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
Benzinga
A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings
LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
New York Times Q4 Earnings: 12% Sales Growth, Subscriber Additions, 22% Dividend Boost And $250M Buyback
New York Times Co NYT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.3% year-on-year, to $667.54 million, beating the consensus of $646.44 million. Revenue from Subscriptions rose 17.9%, and Advertising grew 1.4%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $269.2 million. Digital advertising revenue rose 0.6% to $111.9 million. Total operating...
Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost
Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
