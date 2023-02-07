Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.12MM shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV). This represents 9.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 16.80MM shares and 9.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

9 HOURS AGO