American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx
Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
Ladder Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $59.6 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares...
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)
Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today
Enphase reported record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter. Impressive increases in profit margin aren't likely to continue in the near future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
State Street Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.09MM shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR). This represents 7.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock
Investors might want to bet on W.W. Grainger (GWW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this seller...
