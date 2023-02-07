Read full article on original website
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Google and Microsoft's AI arms race could have 'unintended consequences,' an AI ethicist warns
Google is officially set to confront OpenAI's ChatGPT — and soon.
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The US military says China now has more ICBM launchers than it does, but the US still has the nuclear edge
US Strategic Command said Washington still has an edge over Beijing in the number of ICBMs and nuclear warheads it has in its arsenal.
What's under the hood of Microsoft's 'new Bing'? OpenAI CEO says it's powered by ChatGPT and GPT-3.5
Sam Altman said OpenAI's blockbuster AI technology including ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 are helping supercharge Microsoft's Bing search tool.
Microsoft ‘to launch Bing artificial intelligence tomorrow’ just hours after Google ChatGPT rival in AI tech war
MICROSOFT is rumored to be teaming up with an infamous AI chatbot to take on Google. Google just announced its own rival to the AI chatbot ChatGPT in the form of a hyper-intelligent bot called Bard. Bard was unveiled today by Google chief Sundar Pichai, who described AI as "the...
Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo
Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT
Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
Don't count out Google in the AI race, and the stock sell-off after its Bard chatbot snafu was an overreaction, Gene Munster says
The Alphabet stock sell-off is overblown as the company is a serious AI player, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster said. Shares fell Wednesday after a Google's new Bard AI chatbot provided wrong info in a demonstration. "Google is not to be counted out when it comes to this AI race,"...
Google Is Launching An AI Called Bard to Compete With ChatGPT
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The launch of ChatGPT rattled several tech companies. Google, whose revenue is heavily dependent on its search business—something ChatGPT could eventually threaten—has particularly been concerned.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against...
Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news
The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
Microsoft supercharges Bing and Edge with customized ChatGPT — so what about Windows 12?
Microsoft finally confirmed OpenAI integration in the all-new Bing search engine and Edge browser. Could an AI-powered operating system be next?
Baidu stock jumps 15% as the Chinese internet giant says it's readying its answer to ChatGPT
Baidu shares jumped more than 15% on news it is on track to roll out its answer to ChatGPT in March, reports say. Ernie Bot is expected to start as a standalone feature before being integrated into its search engine, per Reuters. ChatGPT isn't available in China, giving Baidu a...
Meet Ernie: China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style service in March
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: China isn't being left behind when it comes to the chatbot revolution. Following ChatGPT's explosive arrival on the scene and Google's announcement of its own AI-powered tech called Bard, China's Baidu has revealed its version, called Ernie Bot, which is scheduled to arrive in the country this March.
