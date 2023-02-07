ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search

Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Bing model ‘more powerful’ than ChatGPT

Right on the heels of Google announcing Artificial Intelligence chatbot Bard, Microsoft has beefed up its search engine Bing with the latest AI sensation, OpenAI's ChatGPT. "Search has remained the same since the last major inflection," Microsoft corporate VP Yusuf Mehdi said at the event on Tuesday announcing the update, adding that "the user experience is the same as 20 years ago."
makeuseof.com

Google Is Launching An AI Called Bard to Compete With ChatGPT

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The launch of ChatGPT rattled several tech companies. Google, whose revenue is heavily dependent on its search business—something ChatGPT could eventually threaten—has particularly been concerned.
The Associated Press

Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
WDIO-TV

Microsoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine Bing

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against...
TechCrunch

Bing’s app sees a 10x jump in downloads after Microsoft’s AI news

The movement indicates there’s sizable consumer demand for these new AI experiences, and users are even potentially willing to try new search engines and other browsers in order to gain access. On Tuesday, Microsoft first showed off the new Bing.com that included the highly anticipated integration of a new,...
TechSpot

Meet Ernie: China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style service in March

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: China isn't being left behind when it comes to the chatbot revolution. Following ChatGPT's explosive arrival on the scene and Google's announcement of its own AI-powered tech called Bard, China's Baidu has revealed its version, called Ernie Bot, which is scheduled to arrive in the country this March.
