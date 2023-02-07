Ole Miss Kicks Off Heated 2024 Recruiting Battles; Who Are the Names to Know? - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

Fans that have been longing for an old style National Signing Day may get it. The state of Mississippi is loaded with D1 players, and plenty of battles will happen.

On today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast, we discuss the looming in-state recruiting battles that will happen between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs. Lane Kiffin and Zach Arnett will go head-to-head for the first time in this rivalry, and it will be interesting how it plays out.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant, Miss., and where he sits in the recruiting rankings. This will be the player that Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding with be going all-in on, and the Rebels could use him at a position of need.

In our final segment of the day, we talk the rest of the upper four-star-level athletes in this class right now. Braylon Burnside could be a name to watch for Ole Miss as well as Noreel White, but know that we are in the early stages of recruiting, and changes in rankings are bound to come. Strap in, as this has a chance to get fun.

