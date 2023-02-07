Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
NEWS10 ABC
2/7/23: Mild and a bit Breezy Wednesday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:. Relatively mild after noon today with a bit of a breeze with gusts close to 30 mph and after some sunshine this morning, the clouds began to drift in and thicken up. We will continue to see the chance for rain or a mix ending before midnight. High pressure builds back in for Wednesday with a return to partly sunny skies and milder temperatures.
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps, sunshine through the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says seriously cold temperatures are coming for Friday night into Saturday.
Keep umbrella handy today, possible record highs on Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says it won't be a washout today, but there are a few times where an umbrella will be handy!
NEXT Weather: Warm with a nice breeze, cold front this weekend
MIAMI - A warm breeze continues Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.Breezy at times with wind speeds of about 10 to 15 mph coming right off the ocean pushing numerous clouds through the area but little in the way of rain. Temperatures after starting the middle 70s will be able to climb to or just above 80 degrees in the afternoon. The breeze is creating beach and boat hazards for the rest of the week.The breeze turns to the southeast later this week bringing in more clouds and warmer temperatures. A few showers are possible by the end of the week as temperatures climb to the middle 80s.A cold front approaches the area by Saturday. Ahead of it expect a warm and humid start showers increasing Saturday morning. Once the front pushes through the area the skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures fall quickly. Sunday morning will see lows in the 50s with a chilly breeze, highs will be in the middle 70s.With a lighter breeze and clear skies comes the typical post-cold front morning chill followed by pleasant afternoon sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be climbing back to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
I-95 corridor continues snowfall deficit
Unusual warmth will persist across the eastern U.S. over the next few days before a cold front knocks temperatures back down to average for February. A building ridge of high pressure is expected to lead to temperatures between 10 and 30 degrees above average for many communities east of the Rockies. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s across most of the country’s southern tier are expected, with even sporadic 80-degree readings possible. “East of the Mississippi River, it’s very likely going to be warmer, and if you’re west of the Rockies, it’ll most likely be cooler because it’s the wet-season activity,” FOX Weather...
Cloudy skies, breezy weather expected for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona
It's Super Bowl week in Arizona and while sunny days are forecast for most of it, residents and tourists can expect a gloomier and breezier weekend in metro Phoenix. “The weather should be fairly warm,” said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “During the weekend, we expect a cloudy sky and breezy weather. Luckily Sunday, we don’t have more than a 5% chance of rain.” ...
