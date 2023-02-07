Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
Earthquake pulverizes chunks of nearly 2,000-year-old Turkish castle in Gaziantep
The historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey was built nearly 2,000 years ago. After Monday's earthquake, images showed parts of Gaziantep Castle in ruin.
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
Christian Atsu survived nine-floor plunge after building ‘completely destroyed’ in Turkey earthquake
Christian Atsu is believed to have survived a plunge from the ninth floor of a building “completely destroyed” by the earthquake in Turkey.The former Newcastle and Chelsea winger was pulled out of rubble alive on Tuesday after fears over his safety. Atsu, who joined the Turkish club Hatayspor in September, has reportedly had been taken to hospital and is receiving treatment.The 31-year-old had scored a winner late in stoppage time on Sunday to beat Kasimpasa and had been celebrating victory by playing poker with his teammates in the hours before two significant seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern...
Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
CNBC
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
‘Heinous’ bombing of areas hit by earthquake by Assad’s forces
The UK has condemned the Syrian president for his forces’ “heinous” bombing of a rebel-held town shortly after it was rocked by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake.The town of Marea, 35km north of Aleppo, faced fierce overnight bombardment by Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, the Commons was told on Wednesday.The chair of the foreign affairs committee told colleagues that the opposition-held enclave in northwestern Syria came under attack as residents attempted to rescue neighbours and family members from buildings flattened by the quake.Alica Kearns’ statement came after rescue teams from the White Helmets issued a letter to leaders urging them to...
‘We are in shock’: survivor of Turkey earthquake describes aftermath
BJ Richardson, 45, a US citizen who works as a teacher in Gaziantep, near the epicentre of the earthquake in Turkey, describes his experience of the situation unfolding on the ground. We are all in shock. I walked through a small area of Gaziantep on Tuesday morning. Damage is everywhere...
Chandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
A chandelier in a building in Turkey swung as a powerful earthquake - the deadliest since a tremor near Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000 - struck the country on Monday, 6 February.At least 3,700 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Turkey and Syria.According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Moment resident is rescued from half-collapsed buildingSecond earthquake reduces Turkey buildings to rubbleSyria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks southern Turkey
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported. The AP also reports that at least 10 deaths were initially reported in Turkey.
Huge Turkish earthquake was felt as far away as GREENLAND
Shaking was detected some 3,400 miles away on the east coast of Greenland around eight minutes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17am this morning.
As Russia, Iran, Arab States Aid Quake-Hit Syria, U.S. Vows No Assad Talks
"It would be quite ironic ... for us to reach out to a government that has brutalized its people," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
