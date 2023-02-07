ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

One man killed and another hurt in overnight shooting, Columbia police say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuNRR_0kf30bdy00

One man was killed and another was hurt Monday in a late night shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road at about 9 p.m., police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

When officers arrived at the scene, about a half mile from CA Johnson High School, one injured man was found and taken to an area hospital , police said.

A second injured man showed up at the hospital by other means, according to police. Officers were told by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onEH4_0kf30bdy00
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting. Columbia Police Department

At the hospital, one of the men died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man who died.

Further information on the surviving victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, any motive for the gunfire, or if the men were connected prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
SUMTER, SC
ABC 33/40 News

15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle Calhoun Co. incident

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was pronounced deceased after a two-car incident in Calhoun County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, drivers of a Toyota and an Infinity were traveling west on Sweet Bay Road when both cars hit a pedestrian. The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m....
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Teens charged in weapons and burglary investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have arrested three juveniles and an adult for multiple home burglaries and vehicle break-ins where firearms and valuables were stolen. The teen suspects, a 16 year-old male juvenile, and two 15 year-old males, allegedly stole electronics such as gaming systems, cell phone and a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville. According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Deputies...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
18K+
Followers
470
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy