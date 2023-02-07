Read full article on original website
Massage Envy ignoring member cancellation requests while still charging fees, new class action claims
A new class action complaint accuses massage studio chain Massage Envy of improperly managing customer subscriptions by charging fees even after customers attempt to cancel their memberships. Named plaintiff Alexandria Stockman, on behalf of herself and others, filed a new class action lawsuit against Massage Envy Franchising LLC on Feb....
WIFR
The Fentanyl Epidemic: How the nationwide crisis is plaguing lives in the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a loved one to fentanyl is unimaginable for any parent, but unfortunately, only more families become familiar with the pain as overdose-related deaths continue to climb. In the State of the Union Address Tuesday, President Biden said fentanyl is responsible for killing 70,000 people in the U.S. every year.
beckersdental.com
Illinois woman charged with practicing dentistry without a license, forgery
An Illinois woman was recently charged with practicing dentistry without a license, Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported Jan. 31. The Round Lake Beach (Ill.) Police Department reportedly confirmed through an investigation that a dental operation was taking place at the home of 60-year-old Maura Perez. A person also spoke with detectives about undergoing dental procedures that resulted in complications. Dental equipment and cash proceeds were confiscated when Ms. Perez was arrested in September, according to the report.
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
Don’t Get Caught Red-handed Throwing Away These 8 Illinois Things
I don't know about you, but I am ready to get my spring cleaning on, open some windows, and air out my house. If you're planning on getting rid of a few times this spring cleaning season, you might want to know which items are illegal in Illinois to throw away.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
Madison County Record
Former nurse alleges retaliation for reporting working conditions, billing practices
BELLEVILLE – A former nurse at Da Vita Healthcare claims she was terminated for reporting alleged unsafe working conditions and fraudulent billing practices. Plaintiff Elizabeth S. Duncan filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Da Vita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Da Vita, Inc., Total Renal Care, Inc. and Rochelle Stockman, citing wrongful termination in violation of the Illinois Whistleblower Act.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
You Won’t Believe What IL Hotel Employee Found In Empty Room?
A hotel employee found something bad left behind in a vacant room in Illinois. I could only imagine what it would be like to work at a hotel. Different people coming and going each and every day. How about working in housekeeping? I bet they find crazy items left behind in the rooms all the time. I wonder what they do with them?
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
b969fm.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
fox32chicago.com
Car insurance premiums: Illinois bill would make discriminatory pricing illegal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - With car insurance premiums continuing to rise, an Illinois coalition is calling for the state to ban discriminatory pricing. Insurers currently use non-driving factors such as your education, occupation, zip code, and even credit score to set your rate. It is a practice that, critics say, generally...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
