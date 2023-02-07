ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
beckersdental.com

Illinois woman charged with practicing dentistry without a license, forgery

An Illinois woman was recently charged with practicing dentistry without a license, Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported Jan. 31. The Round Lake Beach (Ill.) Police Department reportedly confirmed through an investigation that a dental operation was taking place at the home of 60-year-old Maura Perez. A person also spoke with detectives about undergoing dental procedures that resulted in complications. Dental equipment and cash proceeds were confiscated when Ms. Perez was arrested in September, according to the report.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
Madison County Record

Former nurse alleges retaliation for reporting working conditions, billing practices

BELLEVILLE – A former nurse at Da Vita Healthcare claims she was terminated for reporting alleged unsafe working conditions and fraudulent billing practices. Plaintiff Elizabeth S. Duncan filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Da Vita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Da Vita, Inc., Total Renal Care, Inc. and Rochelle Stockman, citing wrongful termination in violation of the Illinois Whistleblower Act.
O'FALLON, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe What IL Hotel Employee Found In Empty Room?

A hotel employee found something bad left behind in a vacant room in Illinois. I could only imagine what it would be like to work at a hotel. Different people coming and going each and every day. How about working in housekeeping? I bet they find crazy items left behind in the rooms all the time. I wonder what they do with them?
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
b969fm.com

ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
INDIANA STATE
wgtd.org

Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy