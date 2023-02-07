Read full article on original website
The Best Places to get Sushi in Southwest Michigan
It's time for you to nominate your favorite sushi restaurants in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek areas. You either love sushi or you hate sushi. If you're one of those people that love sushi, you may be looking for the best places to grab yourself some Sashimi, Nigiri or Maki. That's why we're asking everyone to nominate their favorite sushi spot in Southwest Michigan.
Are Nev and Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Michigan?
Way back in 2010, the world was introduced to Nev Shulman, a New York man who ended up in a long-distance virtual relationship through a documentary. There was one small problem, Nev found out that the woman he was caught feelings wasn't exactly who she thought she was. Nev believed...
Portage Included in Next Sweep Of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures in Michigan
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has been down bad for the past couple of years. As we have seen in the last decade, many large corporations are folding under or selling their companies due to tough times. From places like K-Mart, Sears, and Toy-R-Us to the most recent in Bed Bath & Beyond the trend remains the same.
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
Remembering MLK Jr’s Visit to Kalamazoo & Speech At WMU
Just 4 months after Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, he made a visit to Kalamazoo and delivered yet another beautiful speech to the faculty, students, and administration of Western Michigan University. Dr. King made his trip to speak to the Broncos on December...
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan
The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
Grammy winner wore dress from Grand Rapids designer
A Grammy-winning lead singer found a gem collaborating with a Grand Rapids fashion designer who took her dress design to a whole new level.
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Say it ain't so! New changes are coming to the shores of South Haven-- and not everyone is happy about it. Located across from Lake Michigan on St. Joseph Street, the Kids' Corner Playground has been a favorite place for kids and families to run, jump, and play while enjoying a fun day at the beach. However, that's about to change!
Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day
As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition In Battle Creek This Weekend
Every year people get together to have a blast barrelling down the hill at Leila Arboretum off Michigan Ave W. in Battle Creek for The Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition. The event returns in 2023 this weekend February 11th from Noon until 3 p.m. and is shaping up to be another fun event. The sleds are held to only one rule: Sleds can ONLY be made from cardboard, adhesive, paint, and decorations.
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes
Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo
I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
WOOD
New concerts announced at Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Recently they announced two new exciting shows coming up this spring and summer! First up is Alice Cooper – he’s bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday! He released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Also new to the lineup is an outdoor show this summer: James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23rd. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday.
Holland pizzeria offering free slices for National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
Parents want metal detectors at Grand Rapids school where student was found with loaded gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parents are asking Grand Rapids school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at Burton Middle School after a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession in January. The district held a community public safety meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss...
Owner of Rockford child care home accused of locking children inside tents
Michigan officials have suspended the license of a child care home in Rockford after complaints that the owner locks children inside tents during naptime using small padlocks.
