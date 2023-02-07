ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

The Best Places to get Sushi in Southwest Michigan

It's time for you to nominate your favorite sushi restaurants in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek areas. You either love sushi or you hate sushi. If you're one of those people that love sushi, you may be looking for the best places to grab yourself some Sashimi, Nigiri or Maki. That's why we're asking everyone to nominate their favorite sushi spot in Southwest Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Remembering MLK Jr’s Visit to Kalamazoo & Speech At WMU

Just 4 months after Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, he made a visit to Kalamazoo and delivered yet another beautiful speech to the faculty, students, and administration of Western Michigan University. Dr. King made his trip to speak to the Broncos on December...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Home of Hudsonville Ice Cream: Ottawa County, Michigan

The birthplace of Hudsonville Ice Cream sits in Ottawa County just about halfway between Holland and Grand Rapids. Hudsonville, nicknamed "Michigan's Salad Bowl", began in 1868 when a post office was established as 'South Georgetown'. In 1872, the town was re-named 'Hudsonville' after postmaster and one of the first settlers, Homer E. Hudson. The new town was located near a swamp, which seemed set to doom Hudsonville from growing – but it didn't. When the Chicago & West Michigan Railroad came through, it brought more people looking to settle, and Hudsonville soon grew and prospered.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Here Are The Best & Worst Places In Kalamazoo To Go On Valentine’s Day

As we draw closer to Valentine's Day it's time we check out some of the best and worst places to take your partner or love interest on this most special of materialistic holidays. Honestly, though, there are a lot of great locally-owned companies in Kalamazoo that I'm sure could use the business if you decide to go out and do something nontraditional for the holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition In Battle Creek This Weekend

Every year people get together to have a blast barrelling down the hill at Leila Arboretum off Michigan Ave W. in Battle Creek for The Festivus Cardboard Sled Competition. The event returns in 2023 this weekend February 11th from Noon until 3 p.m. and is shaping up to be another fun event. The sleds are held to only one rule: Sleds can ONLY be made from cardboard, adhesive, paint, and decorations.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
I think I’ve Changed My Mind About the Kalamazoo Bike Lanes

Downtown Kalamazoo is pretty unique. There's a lot of character, a lot of curiosities, and some VERY interesting places to go. Not to mention, the food, bar, and brewery scene is one of the best I've ever lived in as far as being located DIRECLTY in downtown is concerned. So, forgive me if I get defensive about some of the proposed changes the City has been proposing as of late.
KALAMAZOO, MI
This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo

I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

New concerts announced at Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Recently they announced two new exciting shows coming up this spring and summer! First up is Alice Cooper – he’s bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday! He released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Also new to the lineup is an outdoor show this summer: James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23rd. The singer-songwriter has sold more than 100 million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968. Tickets for that show go on sale this Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval

KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
KALAMAZOO, MI
