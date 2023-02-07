Pedestrian hit, killed on I-24 split in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a pedestrian who was walking on the interstate has died after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on I-40 West at the I-24 split near the Silliman Evans Bridge.

According to Metro police, a pedestrian, identified as a 32-year-old man, walked out onto the roadway and was struck by a black Ram 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The eastbound exit ramp near Exit 50B toward 2nd and 4th Avenues remained closed early Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

Officials say the driver of the pickup showed no signs of impairment. Efforts are underway to identify the pedestrian’s family.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

