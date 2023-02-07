Read full article on original website
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
WCIA
Police chase spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 standoff
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including a standoff on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
Illinois quick hits: Man gets $91 million settlement; SUV with stolen dog sought; IHSA app launches
Man gets $91 million settlement A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history. Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and argued they could have been prevented if the company...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets $500,000 in marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
Suspect dead in Rantoul officer-involved shooting, ISP leading investigation
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — At around 11:30 p.m. last night Rantoul Police were investigating a stolen vehicle when an officer was involved in an incident where shots were fired. The incident occurred near W. Belle Ave. and N. Ohio Ave. and aid was given to the suspect by officers and emergency personnel. The suspect was […]
Mississippi sheriff: Driver in head-on crash that sent four to hospital has two prior DUI convictions
The driver of the van involved in the two-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital on Sunday has been convicted twice in the past for driving under the influence. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies at the scene were immediately focused on rendering aid to victims of the crash.
You Won’t Believe What IL Hotel Employee Found In Empty Room?
A hotel employee found something bad left behind in a vacant room in Illinois. I could only imagine what it would be like to work at a hotel. Different people coming and going each and every day. How about working in housekeeping? I bet they find crazy items left behind in the rooms all the time. I wonder what they do with them?
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Jury finds Rockford man guilty...
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
b969fm.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
Don’t Get Caught Red-handed Throwing Away These 8 Illinois Things
I don't know about you, but I am ready to get my spring cleaning on, open some windows, and air out my house. If you're planning on getting rid of a few times this spring cleaning season, you might want to know which items are illegal in Illinois to throw away.
