Urbana, IL

newschannel20.com

Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police chase spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 standoff

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including a standoff on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man gets $91 million settlement; SUV with stolen dog sought; IHSA app launches

Man gets $91 million settlement A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history. Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and argued they could have been prevented if the company...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

Couple arrested for stealing car

LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
URBANA, IL
wmay.com

Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting

Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

One person dead after shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man who died of multiple gunshot wounds identified by coroner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in an overnight shooting in Decatur. Cameron K. Taylor, 30, of Decatur, Ill. was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12:38 a.m. The coroner confirmed that Taylor was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in critical […]
DECATUR, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe What IL Hotel Employee Found In Empty Room?

A hotel employee found something bad left behind in a vacant room in Illinois. I could only imagine what it would be like to work at a hotel. Different people coming and going each and every day. How about working in housekeeping? I bet they find crazy items left behind in the rooms all the time. I wonder what they do with them?
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License

If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
b969fm.com

ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
INDIANA STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
