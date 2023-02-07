Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Washington Examiner
Pence documents have 'quieted the storm' for Biden, but 'real winner' is Trump
The discovery of classified materials in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home could temper the political storm gathering around President Joe Biden as the investigations into his handling of secret documents get underway. Federal agents this month collected about a dozen documents marked classified from Pence’s home after...
State of the Union address - live: Trump and Greene to troll speech as Biden expected to make case for 2024
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress tonight, tackling a range of topics from the “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China, to his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He will also discuss police reform in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, and declare war on the illegal fentanyl trade and cancer.Mr Biden is otherwise expected to highlight the policy successes of his administration’s first two years and make an implicit campaign pitch as he...
Will Biden speak on Chinese balloon during State Of Union Address?
President Joe Biden is set to deliver the State Of The Union Address Tuesday night at 9 PM. Will Biden speak on the Chinese spy balloon during State Of Union Address?
GOP liar Santos has close links with a one-time Trump confidant who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
Republican pathological liar Santos allegedly has links with one-time Trump confidant, who also happens to be the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch by the name of Viktor Vekselberg.
Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union
President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
NPR
LIVE: Here's what Biden said in his 2023 State of the Union Address
President Biden's second State of the Union address — and his first before a divided Congress — described a country that has put the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, political violence in the rearview mirror under his tenure. Here's what we're following:. Biden made a pitch to...
Did you watch President Biden's State Of The Union?
A U.S. Congressional delegate was the 1st to say publicly, she would not be attending President Biden’s State Of The Union on Tuesday night.
wznd.com
President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address
Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
