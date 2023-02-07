CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With 2022 having passed, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has finalized their annual crime report. The majority of crimes in 2022 have dropped from 2021. This includes sex offenses dropping by 29.5%, robbery dropping by 57%, and arson dropping by 61%. However, some crimes have increased by a slight amount. Weapons violations have increased by almost 4% and assaults have increased by 6%. Vehicle theft has neither increased nor decreased, with 99 reports in both 2021 and 2022.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO