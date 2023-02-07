Read full article on original website
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
Wind causes power outages in the Heartland
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/9
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
CGPD Year to Year comparison
Cape Girardeau PD discusses staffing, crime prevention at city council special meeting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department answered questions from council members on Thursday afternoon, February 9. In a special council meeting they discussed the challenges facing the city’s police department. Council asked about the departments staffing, community outreach, crime prevention programs and department pay compared...
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 2/9/23
Strong winds to blame for damage in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Utility crews have spent much of Thursday morning restoring power to hundreds throughout the Heartland. A storm system packed with wind gusts more than 50 mph is to blame. Soft ground from all the rainfall we’ve received and strong winds caused trees to topple.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 6:45 a.m. 2/9
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prison on gun charges
Drivers be aware of downed trees, power lines, debris
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Metzger sisters impacting Jackson girls wrestling
Heartland Black barbers and hairstylists talk how Black hair is evolving
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Most hairstyles that are popular today have historical roots dating back to the 1600s. Hairstylists Roshunda Robinson and Kenitha Pittman both said hair represents more than just looking good,...
Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
Paducah man nationally received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in 2022 chosen to represent the best of the industry in the national HomeCare magazine. John Park has been a speech and language pathologist at Baptist Health and Home Care...
Cape Girardeau Police Department releases crime report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With 2022 having passed, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has finalized their annual crime report. The majority of crimes in 2022 have dropped from 2021. This includes sex offenses dropping by 29.5%, robbery dropping by 57%, and arson dropping by 61%. However, some crimes have increased by a slight amount. Weapons violations have increased by almost 4% and assaults have increased by 6%. Vehicle theft has neither increased nor decreased, with 99 reports in both 2021 and 2022.
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
KY 307 open in northeastern Hickman Co. after semi crash, downed power lines
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 307 in the Beulah area is open after crews cleared a semi crash and downed power lines Thursday morning, February 9. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, is was between KY 1748 and the Hickman-Carlisle County line. They said the semi ran off the...
