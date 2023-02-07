Read full article on original website
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
‘Arrowhead Express’ will roll through Wichita on Super Bowl Sunday
Some say Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the NFL. There are season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in decades, like these two men from Haysville, who are inseparable on Chiefs game day, and, yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.
KCTV 5
Twins separated at birth rooting for opposing Super Bowl teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS News) - The Kelce brothers are not the only ones facing off on opposite sides in Super Bowl LVII. Twins separated at birth are too -- one is rooting for the Eagles and the other, the Chiefs. These twins were adopted by different families when they...
KCPS to cancel class for parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl
If the Kansas City Chiefs bring home another Super Bowl win, kids in Kansas City Public Schools will have more than one reason to celebrate
Budweiser Clydesdales Won't Be in Super Bowl Commercials This Year
During the annual Super Bowl, almost as many people tune in to watch the commercials as they do to watch the game. The Budweiser Clydesdales usually appear in the Super Bowl commercials, but not this year. Article continues below advertisement. After three decades, Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch relinquished its exclusivity...
KCTV 5
Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
KCTV 5
Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
KCTV 5
Charter bus company bringing Chiefs fans to Phoenix for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s quite the trek to get out to Arizona for the Super Bowl---a little under 20 hours if you’re driving. It’s not too late if you’re willing to take on the ride, though, as a local charter bus company is taking fans to the big game.
Family's Chiefs Kingdom light show is a sparkling display of team spirit
A Northland family's house is a light and music show throbbing and blinking with Chiefs Super Bowl spirit
KCTV 5
Chiefs fans are turning out big-time in Arizona for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week before the Chiefs go for a Super Bowl title, Kansas City is well-represented in the Phoenix area with both fans who live in the area and those who have made the trek halfway across the country. Reporter Nathan Vickers was live...
KCTV 5
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
KCTV 5
Cleveland Heights High School lights up for alumni Super Bowl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School lit up red, green and gold Tuesday night to support alumni playing in the Super Bowl Sunday. Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, are playing in the upcoming Super Bowl on opposing teams. The game has...
KCTV 5
Sports betting on Super Bowl expected to break record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl LVII will break records for sports betting. That’s the prediction of the American Gaming Association (AGA), a leading casino trade group. They estimate more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all.
KCTV 5
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As multiple inches of snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, most area school districts called off classes. Need to report a school closing and having trouble getting through? Call us at 913-677-7211.
KYTV
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - The NFL Experience brings fans from around the country to the site of the Super Bowl. Even if those fans do not have tickets to the game. KY3′s Jacob Cersosimo found fans from Springfield who love the Kansas City Chiefs and football.
KCTV 5
Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...
KCTV 5
Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders, former WIU standout, to play in Super Bowl for third time in four years
QUINCY (WGEM) - Barry Sanders never played in a Super Bowl. Neither did Dick Butkus or Deacon Jones. For that matter, Merlin Olsen and O.J. Simpson never played in the big game. All five are NFL Hall of Famers but none participated in the biggest game on the biggest stage.
KCTV 5
Chiefs play-by-play man Mitch Holthus weighs in on Super Bowl LVII impact
Need a last-minute hotel in Phoenix? Get in line! Hotels are filling up fast and some rooms are going for three times the normal rate! Tonight, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers explains how you might be able to get a deal if you're going with a group.
KCTV 5
12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
KCTV 5
The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years. Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.
