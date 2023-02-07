ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Cleveland Heights High School lights up for alumni Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School lit up red, green and gold Tuesday night to support alumni playing in the Super Bowl Sunday. Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, are playing in the upcoming Super Bowl on opposing teams. The game has...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
KCTV 5

Sports betting on Super Bowl expected to break record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl LVII will break records for sports betting. That’s the prediction of the American Gaming Association (AGA), a leading casino trade group. They estimate more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

School Closings in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As multiple inches of snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, most area school districts called off classes. Need to report a school closing and having trouble getting through? Call us at 913-677-7211.
KCTV 5

Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...
KCTV 5

12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years. Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy