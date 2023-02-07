It's an unforgettable surprise for a young San Bernardino woman battling a terminal illness. Kellirae Cox, 21, was a cheerleader at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside and showed off her dance moves after the Dream Foundation granted her wish of going to the Super Bowl. "This means so much to me," Cox said in sign language. "I have all the support."She attended the school since she was 3 years old."It feels like a fantasy really," Cox said. She and her family will be greeted like VIPs when they arrive in Phoenix for the "Super Bowl Experience" on Saturday.The Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO