Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Does Chiefs’ Kelce regret trash talk to Cincinnati mayor? Here’s what he said Tuesday
What’s his key to Super Bowl success? And would he ever try pro wrestling? Travis Kelce answered those questions from reporters as well.
Patrick Mahomes Could Face Harmful Reputation with Super Bowl 57 Loss
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker debate if another Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes could start to craft an unfortunate narrative for the young star.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans descend to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles is only four days away. And Chiefs fans in Kansas City are starting to make their way down to Phoenix for the weekend of festivities. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Adam Kurth, headed to Super Bowl.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Former star NFL player pulled this Patrick Mahomes and Rihanna prank at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna said Patrick Mahomes was her favorite quarterback? Not really; Mahomes was pranked by a well-known former pro pass-catcher.
The average 2023 Super Bowl ticket price is reportedly the second-highest ever
Thinking about making a last minute trip to Glendale, AZ, to catch the Super Bowl in person? I hope you got your coins up, because it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. It’s not too late to get a ticket for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but prices just to get into State Farm Stadium are starting at more than $4,000 and range all the up to $400,000 for a suite on resell sites.
Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona: Jehovah's Witnesses offer literature in Phoenix ahead of game
Super Bowl weekend is here and the Valley has geared up for the big event at State Farm Stadium. Find road closures, news updates and all you need to know to get through the weekend safe and sound. Check back for updates throughout the week. ...
Terminally-ill San Bernardino woman surprised with Super Bowl tickets
It's an unforgettable surprise for a young San Bernardino woman battling a terminal illness. Kellirae Cox, 21, was a cheerleader at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside and showed off her dance moves after the Dream Foundation granted her wish of going to the Super Bowl. "This means so much to me," Cox said in sign language. "I have all the support."She attended the school since she was 3 years old."It feels like a fantasy really," Cox said. She and her family will be greeted like VIPs when they arrive in Phoenix for the "Super Bowl Experience" on Saturday.The Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.
A graphic reminder for Arizona tourists during Super Bowl week
A striking image showing a coyote stuck in the grill of a vehicle is being used to remind sports fans gathered in Arizona to exercise caution on roadways. “Be careful out there!” the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center exclaimed via Facebook. “Locals have no doubt noticed, there are A LOT...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KCTV 5
Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
No contest: WM Phoenix Open holds up just fine against Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE - Not every PGA Tour stop would welcome its tournament coinciding with the Super Bowl. The WM Phoenix Open embraces it. "Adding the Super Bowl clearly adds an element of ...
KCTV 5
Sports betting on Super Bowl expected to break record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl LVII will break records for sports betting. That’s the prediction of the American Gaming Association (AGA), a leading casino trade group. They estimate more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all.
How the Super Bowl is honoring women
This year's Super Bowl flyover is honoring 50 years of women flying in the Navy.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
5 things to know about Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner and here are 5 things you need to know before the big game.
How this year's Super Bowl will be different from those of Phoenix past
Things change quickly in the Valley, and a lot has shifted over the three times we hosted the big game. We took a look-back at 2015, 2008 and 1996 to see what's different. The big picture: Arizona's perpetually growing population was about 4.4 million the first time we hosted the game in 1996.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes checks nearly every statistical box but one ahead of Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes’ passer rating through two Super Bowls is low, but he won one of those games with a wild rally.
