Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KMBC.com

Chiefs fans descend to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles is only four days away. And Chiefs fans in Kansas City are starting to make their way down to Phoenix for the weekend of festivities. "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Adam Kurth, headed to Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The average 2023 Super Bowl ticket price is reportedly the second-highest ever

Thinking about making a last minute trip to Glendale, AZ, to catch the Super Bowl in person? I hope you got your coins up, because it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. It’s not too late to get a ticket for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but prices just to get into State Farm Stadium are starting at more than $4,000 and range all the up to $400,000 for a suite on resell sites.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

Terminally-ill San Bernardino woman surprised with Super Bowl tickets

It's an unforgettable surprise for a young San Bernardino woman battling a terminal illness.  Kellirae Cox, 21, was a cheerleader at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside and showed off her dance moves after the Dream Foundation granted her wish of going to the Super Bowl. "This means so much to me," Cox said in sign language. "I have all the support."She attended the school since she was 3 years old."It feels like a fantasy really," Cox said. She and her family will be greeted like VIPs when they arrive in Phoenix for the "Super Bowl Experience" on Saturday.The Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Sports betting on Super Bowl expected to break record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl LVII will break records for sports betting. That’s the prediction of the American Gaming Association (AGA), a leading casino trade group. They estimate more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO

