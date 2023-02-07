Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergCorpus Christi, TX
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMaliceandMurder.comHouston, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Aransas Pass-Area Legendary Restaurant Topic of Forthcoming Book
, , , , , , , , , , , Deep in the hearts and minds of many who grew up in Aransas Pass or visited the Harbor City is the memory of dining at one of the area’s most iconic restaurants in its day, ‘The Big Fisherman’. Bring up the topic to a more contemporary population and they may look at you funny. The business’s history is sustained in those from a different generation who occasionally discuss its eventual demise after 34 years in oblivion, often with a sadness that may be associated with the loss of a...
Young Black business owner expands
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If success is defined by expansion, Jay Winfrey and his two partners are thriving with their second retail brick and mortar. "It's really important," he said. "There's a lot of culture downtown here. People, tourists. So they never know what to expect." We visited with...
Business booms in downtown Corpus Christi
The Corpus Christi Downtown Management said they’ve got a good momentum going when it comes to attracting business to the area.
City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive. The building will save they...
Corpus Christi ranked as a top global tourist destination, attracting 5 million visitors a year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is making headlines in the tourism industry with its ranking as a top one hundred most-loved place to visit in the world. The Tourism Sentiment Index ranked Corpus Christi number 53 on the list. Visit Corpus Christi helps promote the city and said they were surprised at how high the city was ranked. However, they said it makes sense considering just how big the tourism industry is in the Coastal Bend.
Giant Boat Show Returns to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass
, , In the water, or on land, boat enthusiasts will have the chance to get a peak at and perhaps buy the watercraft of their dreams when the Redfish Bay Boat House and Marina brings back a Spring tradition, they’d been hosting for years up until fears about exposure to Covid-19 forced organizers to shelve the event for several consecutive years. Tentatively scheduled Friday through Saturday, April 7-9, the boat show will be located at 322 Huff St. An accomplished fishing guide, 47-year-old Mike Bohn of Rockport is also the marina’s new General Manager, starting the job last March. He...
Hilltop Community Center gets $6.2 million makeover
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hilltop Community Center will be getting a new look. Millions of dollars are going towards revamping the space to be more environmentally-friendly. The center holds a lot of history. It was originally a clinic that treated tuberculosis patients. A lot of the uses of...
'Hopefully I can be the start of the change': LynLashes owner works to break Black stereotypes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Timberlynn Powell knows lashes. She also knows that she wants to change the narrative surrounding the Black community. "Everyone hears the saying 'the mad or angry black woman' or 'they have a bad attitude' and 'they have this or that'," Powell said. "And honestly, as a Black woman, if you want to change that narrative, you have to change it within yourself."
USS Lexington rolls back admission prices to 1992
The USS Lexington Museum is taking you back in time to the 1992 prices starting Feb.17 through Feb.20.
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.
City of Corpus Christi plans to fix water pipes, address sewage like odor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seemingly large number of water main breaks that have resulted in road closures is worrying those who drive through the impacted areas. The latest water main break was located at Coopers Alley between N. Carancahua Street and N. Mesquite Street. 3NEWS confirmed with Corpus...
$1,500 offered to help find robbers in string of local Motel 6 car burglaries
The owner and operator of the Motel 6 off of Interstate Highway 37 is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the suspects who broke into at least five cars on his property.
crossroadstoday.com
Cindy: 'Live life to the fullest with the one you love'
"Live life to the fullest with the one you love. That statement is under my husband's Facebook profile. My husband Troy Pena snapped this picture of me without me knowing. This is in Corpus Christi celebrating our wedding anniversary. He told me he loves this picture. Just when I had given up on love, Troy walked in." - Cindy Pena.
Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series. The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.
Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what, if anything, was found in the home.
Community helps family that lost home and loved one in fire
Community members from the Tecolote area have come together to help a family that lost their home in a deadly fire.
Aransas Pass Advocate Still Fighting for Animal’s Rights
An Aransas Pass Police Animal Control Officer is keeping his job, returning to work after having been placed on administrative leave, with pay, for telling a San Patricio County resident and her husband two different stories about the fate of ‘Wilson’, a familiar feral/stray orange tabby that had become a familiar sight around the Navigation District. APPD Captain Aaron Jones confirmed the officer was the subject of disciplinary action for telling Jenney Hill the cat had been turned over to a feline rescue organization, when it had been relocated and dropped off on a remote section of Harbor Island, just...
Feds involved as a third bomb-threat hoax is called into Alice Walmart since December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walmart in Alice was evacuated Wednesday for a third time in the last month-and-a-half after a hoax bomb threat was called into the Jim Wells Sheriff's Office, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia. The call came in at about 1:30 p.m., and viewer Rebel...
Long-time Nueces County constable announces he is hanging up his badge
Sherwood has worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He spent 44 of them with Nueces County. His last day with the county is Feb. 28.
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
Comments / 0