Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
WIBW
Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide athletic retail company has announced that Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs gear are among the most sold in its stores. As fans and players alike prepare for the Big Game over the weekend, athletic retail company Lids announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Chiefs gear - Patrick Mahomes’ specifically - is among its most sold gear this season.
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
‘Arrowhead Express’ will roll through Wichita on Super Bowl Sunday
Some say Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the best in the NFL. There are season ticket holders who haven't missed a game in decades, like these two men from Haysville, who are inseparable on Chiefs game day, and, yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.
Arizona indigenous leader calls for respect at Super Bowl, no ‘Chop’
As they welcome Super Bowl fans to their state, Arizona's indigenous communities are also calling for fans to respect their culture.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
KCTV 5
Nick Lowery shares excitement of Chiefs playing for championship in his backyard
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans in Phoenix are enjoying the wild ride to the Super Bowl. But some of the biggest fans in “the kingdom” are former players watching a new era of Kansas City football. The Chiefs’ all-time leading scorer isn’t Patrick Mahomes. At least for...
KCTV 5
Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders, former WIU standout, to play in Super Bowl for third time in four years
QUINCY (WGEM) - Barry Sanders never played in a Super Bowl. Neither did Dick Butkus or Deacon Jones. For that matter, Merlin Olsen and O.J. Simpson never played in the big game. All five are NFL Hall of Famers but none participated in the biggest game on the biggest stage.
Family's Chiefs Kingdom light show is a sparkling display of team spirit
A Northland family's house is a light and music show throbbing and blinking with Chiefs Super Bowl spirit
KCTV 5
Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
KCTV 5
Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KCTV 5
Sports betting on Super Bowl expected to break record
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl LVII will break records for sports betting. That’s the prediction of the American Gaming Association (AGA), a leading casino trade group. They estimate more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all.
KCTV 5
Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...
Chiefs flag will fly at Pennsylvania Capitol if Kansas City wins Super Bowl in governors’ bet
But if the Chiefs lose, the Eagles flag will fly at the Missouri Capitol.
KCTV 5
Chiefs play-by-play man Mitch Holthus weighs in on Super Bowl LVII impact
Need a last-minute hotel in Phoenix? Get in line! Hotels are filling up fast and some rooms are going for three times the normal rate! Tonight, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers explains how you might be able to get a deal if you're going with a group.
Olathe’s Isiah ‘Plowcheco,’ Travis ‘Kelsleet’ see action ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Olathe named snowplows Isiah "Plowcheco" and Travis "Kelsleet" after the Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco.
KYTV
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - The NFL Experience brings fans from around the country to the site of the Super Bowl. Even if those fans do not have tickets to the game. KY3′s Jacob Cersosimo found fans from Springfield who love the Kansas City Chiefs and football.
Comments / 0