Kansas City, MO

WIBW

Mahomes, Chiefs gear among most sold in Lids stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide athletic retail company has announced that Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs gear are among the most sold in its stores. As fans and players alike prepare for the Big Game over the weekend, athletic retail company Lids announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Chiefs gear - Patrick Mahomes’ specifically - is among its most sold gear this season.
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
KCTV 5

Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Phoenix for football’s biggest night and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wants to send two lucky fans to the action. Smith-Schuster and his non-profit, the JuJu Foundation, have teamed up with a charitable platform, CAUZEO, to host an...
KCTV 5

Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. Bernard, from Philadelphia, is an Eagles fan. He’s married to a woman from Kansas whose loyalties lie with the Chiefs. The walls inside their...
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City metro area will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Public Schools District and Independence School District confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KCTV 5

Sports betting on Super Bowl expected to break record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Super Bowl LVII will break records for sports betting. That’s the prediction of the American Gaming Association (AGA), a leading casino trade group. They estimate more than 50 million people plan to put money on the game to the tune of $16 billion in all.
KCTV 5

Super Bowl ads showcase collaborations and sportsbooks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not just the Chiefs people will be watching on Sunday. They’ll also be watching some high-dollar ads. A lot has changed this year. Crypto is out. Gambling and alcohol is in. That last change is because, for the first time in 33...

