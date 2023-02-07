ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmland, IN

Sailor from Farmland serves in South China Sea

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

SOUTH CHINA SEA − U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Ethan Johnson, from Farmland, is photographed as he conducts maintenance on the chaff launchers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1Ula_0kf2zHY100

A Chaff Launcher deploys a payload of signal-disrupting chaff that instantly breaks tracking locks from incoming fire from tracking weapons that depend on sensitive electronic systems to track targets

The Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
TheDailyBeast

How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan

The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Ships and Submarines In The US Navy

An American general recently predicted a war with China over Taiwan in 2025 in a memo leaked to NBC News. The island nation lies just 97 miles east of the Chinese mainland. Based on current relations with Taiwan, the official State Department position is that the U.S. maintains its “capacity to resist any resort to […]
OHIO STATE
Military.com

The True Origin of the US Marine Corps' 'Oorah' Call

Each branch of the military has its own distinctive lingo. Nothing says "I'm in the Air Force" more than an airman calling their supervisor by their first name. "Hooah" is the Army's answer to literally everything, while the Navy has an entirely different second language. For the Marine Corps, one of the first words new enlisted Marines learn in boot camp is "oorah."
The Star Press

The Star Press

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy