ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, MI

Winning ticket for $754.6M Powerball jackpot sold in Washington

By Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45opZ0_0kf2z9ZS00

A Powerball ticket sold in Washington matched all six numbers drawn Monday, Feb. 6 to win a jackpot worth $754.6 million. The jackpot's cash value was $407.2 million.

The Powerball winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69. The Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.

The prize was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

While the big Powerball winner wasn't sold in Michigan, two tickets purchased in the state matched the five white balls drawn to win $1 million prizes.

One ticket was purchased at Sav-way Food Center located at 2317 W. Michigan Ave. in Lansing, according to the Michigan Lottery. The other was purchased online in Northville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

IRS in Detroit to offer taxpayers help without an appointment: 4 days you can walk in

Taxpayers who are facing a hold up with an old tax refund, troubles with ID theft or finding it tough to get other tax woes resolved will be able to walk in — no appointment necessary — to talk with someone from the Internal Revenue Service on Saturday. The IRS has special Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at its Detroit Taxpayer Assistance Center at 477 Michigan Ave. ...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Oakland County Castle for Sale

You could have your own castle with hidden rooms, a dungeon, a drawbridge, and a moat for 2.5 million in Oakland County! According to Freep.com, this Oakland County castle is for sale near Rochester at the end of Deer Creek Estates. At first, I thought this would be some kind...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit city officials seek 6-figure salaries after years without raises

Detroit city officials are asking for a massive raise from commissioners in charge of determining their salaries. City Council members and the clerk are seeking at least six-figure salaries, hiking their pay between approximately 28% and 68%, according to a memorandum from five councilmembers and the clerk. The Elected Officials Compensation Commission, a seven-member body appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council, is expected to determine proposed salaries of the mayor, City Council members and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

3 Michigan Restaurants Named American’s Best By Yelp

Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, and Michigan has not one, not two but three restaurants that made the tally. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Michigan has a ton of fantastic locally-owned restaurants across the state. According to Yelp, the list...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Whitmer, state Democrats pitch $180 relief checks for Michigan taxpayers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday that every Michigan resident who files a tax return get a $180 inflation relief check. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Whitmer — along with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate — rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which would deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball finds its stride, hammers Nebraska, 93-72, for third straight victory

Michigan basketball sharpshooter Joey Baker didn't quite have a Steph Curry moment, but he was close. His latest 3-point attempt had barely gone through the net Wednesday night before he looked away, jogged down the court and pretended to stir the pot in front of him. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg called a timeout. Baker was mobbed by his teammates. And the Crisler Center crowd rose to its feet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$1.5B District Detroit buildout snags a key vote

Public development incentives for the proposed $1.5 billion District Detroit buildout won a key approval Wednesday night and can now head to Detroit City Council for a possible vote next month. Members of the quasi-public Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority voted 5-2 in favor of a so-called "Transformational Brownfield" plan for...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$1.5B District Detroit buildout faces heavy criticism at public hearing over incentives

Development incentives for the proposed $1.5 billion District Detroit buildout came under heavy criticism Monday night during the first public hearing for a Transformational Brownfield valued at $616 million over 35 years. Nearly two dozen people offered questions or comments on the project and incentives during the two-hour virtual public hearing for the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. The authority's board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the Transformational Brownfield request, which is the largest of the nearly...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Expert: Metro Detroit economic outlook upbeat despite ‘really overblown’ recession threat

The head of the Detroit Regional Chamber said he believes metro Detroit will avoid a recession this year thanks to slowing inflation, low unemployment and a still-high number of job postings. CEO Sandy Baruah offered that upbeat assessment during a media briefing this week for the Wednesday release of the chamber's annual State of the Region report. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee

Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who suffered a leg injury before the team’s annual game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, returned to the program with the intent of winning a national championship. Corum, who would have been selected somewhere in the first three rounds of the draft, made the decision instead to return to Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy