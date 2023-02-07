Winning ticket for $754.6M Powerball jackpot sold in Washington

A Powerball ticket sold in Washington matched all six numbers drawn Monday, Feb. 6 to win a jackpot worth $754.6 million. The jackpot's cash value was $407.2 million.

The Powerball winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69. The Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.

The prize was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

While the big Powerball winner wasn't sold in Michigan, two tickets purchased in the state matched the five white balls drawn to win $1 million prizes.

One ticket was purchased at Sav-way Food Center located at 2317 W. Michigan Ave. in Lansing, according to the Michigan Lottery. The other was purchased online in Northville.