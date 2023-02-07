ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Retro candy store to open in Tipp City

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghy2d_0kf2yKEP00

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Rad Candy Company will be coming to downtown Tipp City this fall.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today , the Rad Candy Company will be opening in downtown Tipp City.

Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is “reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.”

AC Hotel Dayton announces grand opening in March

Underwood also said the store will sell novelty toy items, vintage sports cards and non-sports cards as well as old wax packs.

The store will be located in downtown Tipp City at 114 E. Main St.

For more information, visit the Rad Candy Company’s Facebook here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Craft cider and winery to reopen in Bradford

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local craft cider and winery location will be reopening its doors to the public for its 2023 season. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the owners of Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine in Bradford will reopen their doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 for […]
BRADFORD, OH
dayton.com

Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years

Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
ohio.org

Indulge Your Love of Chocolate With a Tour of Winans' Factory

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but do you really need an excuse to celebrate with chocolate? The beloved confection is perfect any time of year and for any occasion. Chocolates at Winans Chocolates + Coffee's factory in Piqua. But have you ever seen chocolates being made? You can...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Submissions open: Xenia holds amateur photography contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia is hosting a contest looking to recognize amateur photographers and the beauty of trees in the area. Until March 1, 2023, amateur photographers can submit a photo that captures any unique aspect of a tree for the Winter Tree Amateur Photography Contest. All photos must be taken […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Valentine’s Day events around Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14. and events are always happening around the Dayton area. 2 NEWS has created a list of special events for the heart holiday. Monday, Feb. 13 2:30 p.m. Sweetheart Deal – RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Bring your date or significant other for two […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Agave & Rye celebrating five years Wednesday with special deals

Agave & Rye is celebrating its fifth birthday tomorrow with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon. “The 5th Birthday Celebration will be shared on Wednesday, February 8th throughout the day, with special birthday prices on all Whiskey and Bourbon at all Agave & Rye locations,” noted a press release. “Fans, friends and guests are invited to tune into the Agave & Rye’s Instagram community at @AgaveAndRye through February 8th for chances to join in the celebration and win gear and gift cards.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Big dining ideas worthy of the big game

The Super Bowl is a serious, serious business. The National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2023 Super Bowl survey found that 192.9 million U.S. adults plan to tune in to the big game. There are 103.5 million planning to throw or attend a party and another 17.8 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Surf and Turf with Carvers Steaks & Chops

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scallops and steak can be challenging to cook, but we brought in the experts to show us how to do it! Carvers Steaks & Chops was in the Living Dayton kitchen with some tips on how to make their surf and turf dish. Chef Drew...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location

Thai Kitchen, currently located at 8971 Kingsridge Drive, is opening Friday, Feb. 10 in the former space of Rusty Taco across the street from the Dayton Mall, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We are beyond excited to welcome you all into our new space and...
DAYTON, OH
tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy