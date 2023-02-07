“Wilton Needs LGBTQIA+ Proclamation” — Clergy Members tell BOS Civility Pledge is “Not Enough”

Read full article on original website
goodmorningwilton.com
Letter to Bd. of Finance: “Disappointed in Your Message About School Budget Process”
The following letter was shared by the author as an open message to the Wilton Board of Finance regarding the budget-setting process for FY 2024. Editor’s update: the Thursday, Feb. 9 Special Meeting of the Board of Finance and Board of Education to jointly review the proposed FY’24 school budget has been moved from the usual location in the Wilton High School library to the WHS Zellner Gallery (in the Clune Center). The meeting can also be viewed via Zoom and members of the public can comment during public comment portions of the meeting in person or via Zoom. The meeting agenda is available online.
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
newcanaanite.com
NCPS Cafeterias Ace Health Inspections
Once again, New Canaan Public Schools’ cafeterias scored perfect or near-perfect scores during recent unannounced local health inspections, records show. Saxe Middle School and all three elementary schools—East, South and West—scored a perfect 100 points while New Canaan High School was only cited for one minor violation (leaky pipe under a prep sink), following inspections Jan. 23 and 24 by a sanitarian from the New Canaan Health Department.
Norwalk Republican announces run for Mayor
NORWALK, Conn. — Vinny Scicchitano is running for Mayor to represent Norwalkers who feel disenfranchised, he said. Scicchitano, a lifelong Norwalker and a Republican Town Committee member for several years, filed campaign registration papers Jan. 27, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said. Scicchitano’s website and social media presence went online late Monday, including a letter emphasizing that he “wants to represent YOU.”
wesleyan.edu
Dealing With Tragedy: Wesleyan Offers Support Services
As we begin a semester with aspiration and joy, we also want to take a moment to reflect on the waves of loss that have afflicted many in our community. Yesterday’s earthquake on Turkey and Syria is only the latest in a series of tragedies. From mass shootings to killings by those supposed to protect, from war and international conflict to the continued toll of the COVID-19 virus, every week brings news that can feel devastating. We are writing today to acknowledge the distress, anger, and grief felt by many in the Wesleyan community.
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
goodmorningwilton.com
With ‘More George’ to Honor their Late Son, the DiRocco Family Brings Free Cardiac Screening Event to Wilton
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced a sudden cardiac arrest during a game on live TV, it was an eye-opening reminder to the world about heart health. It was also something that struck especially close to home in Wilton for Artie and Deb DiRocco, whose son George died in September 2020 at the age of 16 after experiencing SCA due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
Sunset Ridge Becomes Eviction Central
A real estate investment firm filed 26 eviction lawsuits in just one month against tenants in a single low-income Quinnipiac Meadows apartment complex — cementing that landlord’s status as one of the most aggressive evictors in the city. A sprawling, cliffside apartment complex known as Sunset Ridge — 312 low-income...
Conn. residents share utility cost concerns at Newington meeting
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials hosted an energy assistance and policy forum on Tuesday night at the Robbins Welles Library in Newington. Residents from Newington and surrounding towns had the chance to talk in person with lawmakers and representatives from statewide energy assistance programs. One person said their bill is up $100 dollars. Another […]
ctexaminer.com
Pioli Election Win Highlights Infighting Among Stamford Democrats
STAMFORD – The Democrat who did not win her party’s endorsement for a seat on the school board was sworn in Tuesday by the mayor who rallied for the opposing candidate. Jackie Pioli said she planned to hit the ground running by attending the school board’s Tuesday meeting, after a contentious vote Monday that appeared to be more about Democratic Party politics than education.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
hamlethub.com
Wilton First Selectwoman's Recommended FY2024 Budget
The First Selectwoman’s recommended FY2024 Budget was submitted to the Board of Selectmen at last night’s meeting (Wednesday, February 7). The budget reflects the cumulative efforts of the various town departments to provide the quality of services residents expect at the lowest cost possible. The budget request of...
goodmorningwilton.com
Economic Development Commission Shines Light on Complexity of Wilton’s Signage Standards
Wilton’s Economic Development Commission (EDC) is discovering there’s more to Wilton’s commercial signage regulations than casual observers might expect. A business wants a sign outside. A wall sign could be attached, a marquee, a canopy or a window. What if the sign is projecting off the wall? What if it’s portable, or on a pole? Signs etched on a window are allowed, but not a neon sign in the window? Is a banner a wall sign?
Eastchester parents demand investigation into alleged racist comments from school superintendent
Parents say during a PTA Zoom meeting last week, Superintendent Ronald Valenti said introducing Spanish to kindergarten and first grade students can be useful so the students can talk to their gardeners and gas station attendants.
zip06.com
CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023
Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Launches Preleasing at Connecticut Community
The luxury property is located near major transit hubs and includes 19,000 square feet of retail space. Developer Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has launched preleasing at its first Connecticut development, The Smyth. The new luxury mixed-use community, located in downtown Stamford, Conn., is slated to see its...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters
A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix
Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Neighborhood Gets Much-Needed Lift on Aesthetic Front as Rare Demolition Project Completed
City of Bridgeport officials said they would start the New Year with a promise of demolishing a blighted property on Layman Avenue. That can. now be counted as a promise fulfilled. Last month, Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said the property would likely get the go-ahead once bids were...
