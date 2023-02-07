Los Alamos Public Schools is celebrating National School Counseling Week this week. This year’s theme is “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big.”. LAPS has school counselors at all school sites as well as counselors available for students attending the Los Alamos Online Learning Academy and Topper Virtual Academy. “We appreciate the activities and supports that our school counselors provide for the over 3,700 students attending school in our district,” said Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy. “I am in awe of all that they do to help our students dream big and succeed.”

9 HOURS AGO