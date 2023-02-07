ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Leadership Los Alamos Session Focuses On Education

Leadership Los Alamos students participate in a “Simon says”-type activity with Caron Inglis’ team. Photo by Kateri Morris. Steve Laurent, Executive Director Los Alamos Community Foundation, and Jenny Parks, President and CEO of the LANL Foundation hold a panel discussion about the local foundations supporting education. Photo by Kateri Morris.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School

Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Rio Arriba County Commissioners Will Again Review County Manager’s Performance

Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez will soon be the subject of her second performance evaluation in less than two months, officials said. Sanchez, county manager since 2021, received a job evaluation from county commissioners during a two-hour executive session at a Dec. 20 commission meeting. On Jan. 10, the commission will hold a 10 a.m. special meeting at the Rio Arriba County Annex Building at 1122 Industrial Park Rd. in Española to again share their thoughts on Sanchez’s work, and consider taking action after their discussion.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
The Center Square

New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023

Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations.   When there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS Recognizes School Counselors During National School Counseling Week

Los Alamos Public Schools is celebrating National School Counseling Week this week. This year’s theme is “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big.”. LAPS has school counselors at all school sites as well as counselors available for students attending the Los Alamos Online Learning Academy and Topper Virtual Academy. “We appreciate the activities and supports that our school counselors provide for the over 3,700 students attending school in our district,” said Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy. “I am in awe of all that they do to help our students dream big and succeed.”
newmexiconewsport.com

Can a mine near the Pecos river be stopped

A unique NM coalition is battling the project to prevent widespread harm — and deja vu. “Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself.
PECOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roof maintenance tips by ‘Fix My Roof’

Protecting your home. Fix My Roof LLC is committed to providing all New Mexico buildings with a leak-free, lasting roof. And they do this all while maximizing their positive impact on the environment by embracing environmentally responsible practices. They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, bringing...
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Obituary: Richard C. Swenson Feb. 3, 1934 – Jan. 27, 2023

Richard Charles Swenson, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a long battle following a stroke. He was a week short of his 89th birthday. Richard was born on February 3, 1934, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to John and Elenor (Anderson) Swenson....
LOS ALAMOS, NM

