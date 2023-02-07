Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Leadership Los Alamos Session Focuses On Education
Leadership Los Alamos students participate in a “Simon says”-type activity with Caron Inglis’ team. Photo by Kateri Morris. Steve Laurent, Executive Director Los Alamos Community Foundation, and Jenny Parks, President and CEO of the LANL Foundation hold a panel discussion about the local foundations supporting education. Photo by Kateri Morris.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School
Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
losalamosreporter.com
Leona Stucky-Abbott To Speak Sunday At Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos For Second Sunday Forum
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos will hold its next Second Sunday Forum this Sunday, Feb. 12. The topic will be: Dobbs, and Abortion Today: A Ruling Without Empathy. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott, and the forum will be at 11:45 a.m. in the church Sanctuary. Rev....
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Commissioners Will Again Review County Manager’s Performance
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez will soon be the subject of her second performance evaluation in less than two months, officials said. Sanchez, county manager since 2021, received a job evaluation from county commissioners during a two-hour executive session at a Dec. 20 commission meeting. On Jan. 10, the commission will hold a 10 a.m. special meeting at the Rio Arriba County Annex Building at 1122 Industrial Park Rd. in Española to again share their thoughts on Sanchez’s work, and consider taking action after their discussion.
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023
Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations. When there […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Recognizes School Counselors During National School Counseling Week
Los Alamos Public Schools is celebrating National School Counseling Week this week. This year’s theme is “School Counselors: Helping Students Dream Big.”. LAPS has school counselors at all school sites as well as counselors available for students attending the Los Alamos Online Learning Academy and Topper Virtual Academy. “We appreciate the activities and supports that our school counselors provide for the over 3,700 students attending school in our district,” said Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy. “I am in awe of all that they do to help our students dream big and succeed.”
newmexiconewsport.com
Can a mine near the Pecos river be stopped
A unique NM coalition is battling the project to prevent widespread harm — and deja vu. “Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself.
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
KRQE News 13
Roof maintenance tips by ‘Fix My Roof’
Protecting your home. Fix My Roof LLC is committed to providing all New Mexico buildings with a leak-free, lasting roof. And they do this all while maximizing their positive impact on the environment by embracing environmentally responsible practices. They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, bringing...
First Native American woman in space calls into Roundhouse from ISS
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first Native American woman in space made a special appearance in a congressional hearing Tuesday. “It is definitely an honor to represent Native Americans on the International Space Station, and I hope that we can reach out to the younger generation and inspire children that would like to be engineers […]
‘Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill,’ announced, named after veteran killed at Albuquerque ATM
It's been seven years since Matthew Chavez shot and killed Army Veteran Tyler Lackey in a robbery in 2016 in Albuquerque.
unm.edu
UNM researcher fights unfair school discipline for Native American students
The future of the educational landscape for children of the Navajo Nation could be largely improved thanks to the fervor and dedication of one UNM Native American Studies professor and her mother, Dr. Delores Greyeyes. It’s an effort that researcher Wendy Greyeyes says is long overdue within the classroom.
pinonpost.com
America’s most deadly abortionist stops offering late-term abortions at ABQ location
According to the pro-life legal group Abortion On Trial, Curtis Boyd’s Albuquerque late-term abortion mill, Southwestern Women’s Options, is no longer performing late-term abortions, only offering patients abortions throughout 23.6 weeks. Boyd, a former Baptist minister, left the church to commit abortions at a back-alley abortion mill in...
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Richard C. Swenson Feb. 3, 1934 – Jan. 27, 2023
Richard Charles Swenson, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a long battle following a stroke. He was a week short of his 89th birthday. Richard was born on February 3, 1934, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to John and Elenor (Anderson) Swenson....
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
Comments / 0