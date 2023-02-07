ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
94.5 PST

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 8-Mile Trail In New Jersey Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

New Jersey might be a densely populated, highly urban state, but that doesn’t mean it lacks stunning natural havens where you can get away from it all. One of those is Abram S. Hewitt State Forest in West Milford, a relaxing escape into the woods with an amazing underrated trail in New Jersey. Bearfort Ridge and Surprise Lake Loop is an eight-mile trail that’s considered moderately difficult, and it will take you past beautiful scenery to an incredible overlook of one of the state’s most beautiful bodies of water. The trail is accessible during all times of the year, and can be explored in under four hours. Whether you’re there for spotting wildlife, taking photographs, or just having a leisurely day hike, this hidden gem of a hike is a wilderness adventure you won’t soon forget.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Hmmm New Jersey’s Most Under the Radar Restaurant is Amazing

I guess depending on your point of view being "under the radar" can be good or bad. When it comes to restaurants around America if you are the owner you probably don't want to be "under the radar". I think it implies being unseen and maybe not as visible in the community you are in, which is not the best business model. However, if you are the consumer and you have an "under the radar" eatery you love, less traffic means more seating and quicker service, so I guess you want your "hidden gem" to remain that way. Yes, this is a bit selfish, but a "hidden gem" is just that :)
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy