AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Aurora last month. The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28 on South Chambers Road just south of East Tennessee Avenue. A Toyota Camry was southbound on Chambers Road, and a Toyota Corolla was trying to turn left out of a business's driveway and go northbound on Chambers Road. The Corolla driver did not yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into the Camry, police said.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO