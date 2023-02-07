Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado residents can still get thousands of dollars for their rent or mortgageR.A. HeimColorado State
Colfax couples wear their heart on their streetDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Does United’s Super Bowl ad troll Southwest’s DIA meltdown?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
See where Colorado ranks on list of most vegan-obsessed statesBrittany AnasColorado State
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County crews respond to report of shooting at Lafayette mobile home park
Boulder County crews responded to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road. Lafayette police tweeted that they were...
1 killed in early morning shooting in Denver
DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near East 11th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. DPD first tweeted about the shooting around 4:19 a.m. One person was initially transported to the hospital, DPD tweeted. In an update, just before 6:30...
I-70 eastbound back open in the Eastern Plains after closure for high wind
High winds shut down Interstate 70 in the Eastern Plains just west of Watkins to the Kansas border early on Thursday. The interstate was back open to normal traffic just before 7:30 a.m.According to CDOT, I-70 eastbound was closed in the state beginning at Airpark Road (exit 292 for US-36) until the Kansas border (mile point 449.5)Colorado State Patrol warned the morning commute in the area could be difficult due to weather conditions around 5 a.m.
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
Eastbound I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border
AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened from Aurora to the Kansas state line Thursday morning. CDOT tweeted at 7:33 a.m., that eastbound lanes had reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate was closed earlier Thursday morning due to safety concerns from Exit 292 (Airpark Road) to Kansas.
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver closed due to police activity
The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
Bemis Public Library reopens for curbside pickup during meth cleanup
LITTLETON, Colo. — The City of Littleton has partially reopened a library that was closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination. Bemis Public Library reopened for curbside pickup service Thursday. The city said library patrons can resume placing holds for library materials and pick them up at the front door...
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
Man dies after hit-and-run crash
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Aurora last month. The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28 on South Chambers Road just south of East Tennessee Avenue. A Toyota Camry was southbound on Chambers Road, and a Toyota Corolla was trying to turn left out of a business's driveway and go northbound on Chambers Road. The Corolla driver did not yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into the Camry, police said.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
Loved ones of Venezuelan men who died in crash seek answers
DENVER — Editor's note: All the quotes in this article were originally spoken in Spanish and translated into English. Two men, originally from Venezuela, were killed in a car accident in the early morning of Jan. 29th. They were last seen at a nightclub the night prior. According to...
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
Denver-area snowstorm possible next week
DENVER — After a snowy start to the winter for the Front Range and most of Colorado, it's been a little quiet to start February. It looks like that quiet start is about to change. Several inches of snow look likely for most of eastern Colorado, including the Denver...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0