Michigan State

CBS Detroit

23 Michigan residents charged in $61.5 million Medicare fraud schemes

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-three Michigan residents were charged in connection with two fraud schemes involving Medicare, totaling more than $61.5 million.On Tuesday, the Justice Department unveiled charges for 13 of the 23 people, which included healthcare fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. through payment and receipt of illegal healthcare kickbacks, money laundering, receipt of illegal healthcare kickbacks, and payment of illegal healthcare kickbacks.Federal court documents show Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, of Oakland County, owned and operated multiple home health agencies in Metro Detroit, submitting about $50 million in fake home healthcare claims. They...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Endangered Michigan teen who went missing in 2021 found in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – An endangered Michigan teenager who went missing in 2021 has been located, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit. A then-14-year-old teenager from Port Huron was initially reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. The Marshals Service received this case on Feb. 7 and found some solid leads, which led to a residence in Port Huron, officials said.
beckersasc.com

97.9 WGRD

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
WLNS

What exactly is ‘Swatting?’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, February 7, Michigan was bombarded by multiple fake threats of violence toward seven school districts. The people behind the calls made today face serious terrorist charges. The FBI says all of these false threats originated from a single source. The tactic used to make these threats is called ‘swatting’. […]
candgnews.com

Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice

BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
fox2detroit.com

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
WILX-TV

Man found guilty after sending threatening emails to Michigan judge

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The 19th Circuit Court Administration received threatening, harassing, and intimidating emails from 43-year-old Ryan King of Benzonia. He was found guilty on Feb. 6 of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. King sent several harassing and intimidating emails...
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
The Center Square

