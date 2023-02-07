ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Was an Investor Turn-Off Today

The video-streaming platform specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. This wasn't the first such move made by prognosticators in recent weeks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Oregonian

ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Roku and DoorDash Partner, Meta Tells Managers to Get to Work & Powell on Inflation

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. POWELL ON INFLATION Despite inflation cooling down in recent months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Wednesday said the U.S. economy still has a long way to go. “The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy," he said. That means more rate hikes are coming down the pike, though likely at a slower pace than last year. The Fed raised its benchmark rate just a quarter of a...
Motley Fool

Snap's Struggles in 3 Charts

Snap (SNAP -3.72%) owns a top social media platform, Snapchat. But the stock can be dangerous to own, particularly when earnings come out. Large, double-digit declines in price aren't uncommon as the tech company's business has continued to disappoint investors over the years. On Feb. 1, the day after the company released its year-end results, the stock again fell by more than 10%.
PYMNTS

Mattel Emphasizes Ongoing IP Plans in Face of Q4 2022 Sales Drop

There were fewer Mattel toys under the tree in Q4 2022 as the toymaker took a hit from overstocked retailers and underspending consumers, causing sales to plummet 22%. It was widely reported that Mattel shares were trading down roughly 10% on the news. During the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call...
PYMNTS

Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions

New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
Quartz

Will the disappearing jobs in tech and media ever come back?

When the economy gets worse, companies cut their advertising budgets. This truism has played out throughout the last year as economists have nagged about a potential US recession. Companies dependent on advertising revenue, including some of the largest firms in Silicon Valley, have felt the brunt of this pull-back. After...
PYMNTS

Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy

Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
PYMNTS

Robinhood Shed Nearly a Million Monthly Users Last Quarter

It’s a renaissance for non-institutional market participation, and Robinhood wants to capitalize on that environment. The commission-free trading app told investors during its fourth quarter 2022 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8) that by targeting customers affected by macroeconomic headwinds with strategic value-add solutions, as well as through broader platform evolutions, it has been able to improve retail audience engagements.
TechCrunch

Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
PYMNTS

Robinhood Looks to Retake 55M Shares Tied to FTX Case

Robinhood hopes to buy back 55 million shares from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies. The trading platform said during its earnings call on Wednesday (Feb. 8) that its board had approved its pursuit of the shares, worth 7.6% of the company. “We believe it will be accretive over time...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

