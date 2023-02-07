Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Meta stock is killing it with a stunning outperformance over FAANG shares and the Nasdaq, thanks to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 'year of efficiency' push
Meta has enjoyed a sizzling rally after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said 2023 would a "year of efficiency". Its stock just delivered its best ever weekly outperformance versus the FAANG group of big techs. The Facebook parent also notched its biggest weekly advance in a decade versus the Nasdaq 100 index.
Google shares plummet after chatbot 'Bard' gives bad answer
Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.
Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now
Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.
Alphabet slides 9% after a report the tech titan's ad for its new Google AI chatbot Bard had inaccurate information
Alphabet stock dropped Wednesday after a report about an inaccuracy in as ad for its new Bard AI chatbot. Reuters reported the Google ad on Twitter offered an incorrect answer related to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. ChatGPT popularity has launched a race among tech companies to integrate AI chat...
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Was an Investor Turn-Off Today
The video-streaming platform specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. This wasn't the first such move made by prognosticators in recent weeks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
I run 25 blogs that bring in $130,000 a month in revenue. Here’s how my husband and I set up our company.
Anne Moss owns 25 websites where she blogs about things like home decor and gardening. She says success is not about SEO but about quality content.
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing
Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
Market Minute: Roku and DoorDash Partner, Meta Tells Managers to Get to Work & Powell on Inflation
"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. POWELL ON INFLATION Despite inflation cooling down in recent months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Wednesday said the U.S. economy still has a long way to go. “The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy," he said. That means more rate hikes are coming down the pike, though likely at a slower pace than last year. The Fed raised its benchmark rate just a quarter of a...
Motley Fool
Snap's Struggles in 3 Charts
Snap (SNAP -3.72%) owns a top social media platform, Snapchat. But the stock can be dangerous to own, particularly when earnings come out. Large, double-digit declines in price aren't uncommon as the tech company's business has continued to disappoint investors over the years. On Feb. 1, the day after the company released its year-end results, the stock again fell by more than 10%.
Mattel Emphasizes Ongoing IP Plans in Face of Q4 2022 Sales Drop
There were fewer Mattel toys under the tree in Q4 2022 as the toymaker took a hit from overstocked retailers and underspending consumers, causing sales to plummet 22%. It was widely reported that Mattel shares were trading down roughly 10% on the news. During the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call...
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
Paying Twitter subscribers made up less than 0.2% of monthly users in the US 2 months after Elon Musk introduced Blue, report says
About 180,000 Twitter users in the US were paying for subscriptions to the platform in January, The Information reported.
Quartz
Will the disappearing jobs in tech and media ever come back?
When the economy gets worse, companies cut their advertising budgets. This truism has played out throughout the last year as economists have nagged about a potential US recession. Companies dependent on advertising revenue, including some of the largest firms in Silicon Valley, have felt the brunt of this pull-back. After...
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
Robinhood Shed Nearly a Million Monthly Users Last Quarter
It’s a renaissance for non-institutional market participation, and Robinhood wants to capitalize on that environment. The commission-free trading app told investors during its fourth quarter 2022 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8) that by targeting customers affected by macroeconomic headwinds with strategic value-add solutions, as well as through broader platform evolutions, it has been able to improve retail audience engagements.
TechCrunch
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
PayMedix Flips Healthcare Payments Risk Model Upside Down by Underwriting Employers, Not Patients
It’s a concept in need of a catchy name, but the healthcare financing innovation from Health Payment Systems/PayMedix is in some ways a new form of buy now, pay later (BNPL) that may upend the apple cart of how people access healthcare — even if they can’t pay for it.
Robinhood Looks to Retake 55M Shares Tied to FTX Case
Robinhood hopes to buy back 55 million shares from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies. The trading platform said during its earnings call on Wednesday (Feb. 8) that its board had approved its pursuit of the shares, worth 7.6% of the company. “We believe it will be accretive over time...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
