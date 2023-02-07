(Fargo, ND) -- Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider says a bill calling for a tougher state seat belt law could face resistance in the House. "There's a big group in the house of representatives over there in the house that say that your violating my rights and your taking away my freedoms when in actuality, I mean I don't know how else to put it, but this bill is not about citations. this is about life," said Schneider.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO