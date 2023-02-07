ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Man charged in connection with two shootings in Lebanon, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two shootings in the city. According to authorities, Alex Torres-Santos is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened on January 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident.
LEBANON, PA
Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
HARRISBURG, PA
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Loaded 9mm pistol seized at Harrisburg International Airport

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — TSA agents at the Harrisburg airport seized a loaded handgun from a York County man. Authorities discovered the gun, loaded with seven bullets, on Feb. 6, as a Dillsburg man tried to pass through a security checkpoint. In the carry-on bag, the man's firearm,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Road closure for emergency sewer repair in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lemon Street between Queen Street and Duke Street will be closed Thursday according to the Lancaster City Police Department. Officials say the closure is for an emergency sewage repair. The police department urges drivers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long...
LANCASTER, PA
Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
York County 911 dispatch almost back to full staffing

It’s been years since York County 911 Dispatch has been at full staff of 71 dispatchers and call takers. However, according to York County’s Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Ted Czech, if all of York County’s 25 current dispatch trainees make it through training, they will be back to full staff.
YORK COUNTY, PA
3 Special Elections set to determine control of PA House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Three Special Elections are set to take place today in western Pennsylvania and the results are expected to have a major impact on how the state government will look over the next two years. CBS 21's Joel D. Smith has the latest.
HARRISBURG, PA

