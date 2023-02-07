LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two shootings in the city. According to authorities, Alex Torres-Santos is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened on January 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident.

LEBANON, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO