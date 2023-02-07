Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to Yelp
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]
One dog dead, another wounded after getting shot in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One dog is dead and another is hurt after being shot at a home in Martic Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. at a home on Pinnacle Road West. When officers arrived, the home...
Man charged in connection with two shootings in Lebanon, police say
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two shootings in the city. According to authorities, Alex Torres-Santos is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened on January 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg during the incident.
Cumberland Co. man sentenced in connection with 2019 police stand-off, attempted homicide
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 20-40 years behind bars in connection with a 2019 incident in which he fired shots at officers, assaulted his then-girlfriend and barricaded himself in a home during an hours-long stand-off with police. According to the Cumberland...
Cop seriously injured during chase, suspect barricaded himself with knife in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lower Paxton Township cop has been seriously injured during a foot pursuit after an incident at a Burger King. Police say the incident started on Feb. 4 on Union Deposit Road after Korie Thomas-Atkins was found to have a bench warrant for his arrest.
18-year-old dead from Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 18-year-old man from Lititz was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash in Salisbury Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), officers responded to the incident at 1:43 p.m. on Christmas Eve around the area of Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road.
Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
PSP identifies man killed in head on crash with semi-truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed the identity of the victim of Wednesday's fatal crash in Providence Township. Police say Mark Slobodjuan, 61, of Nottingham, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound.
Authorities: One dead, five hurt in Baltimore house collapses after cars crash into home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person has died and five people injured when two cars crashed into each other, and then a house on the corner of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street Wednesday night, according to first responders. Police said the house collapsed and debris hit a pedestrian.
Pair allegedly distracts elderly woman, uses stolen credit card to purchase over $4k
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people after they allegedly distracted an elderly woman in a store and then used a stolen credit card to make purchases. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police, the elderly woman told them that...
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
Loaded 9mm pistol seized at Harrisburg International Airport
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — TSA agents at the Harrisburg airport seized a loaded handgun from a York County man. Authorities discovered the gun, loaded with seven bullets, on Feb. 6, as a Dillsburg man tried to pass through a security checkpoint. In the carry-on bag, the man's firearm,...
Road closure for emergency sewer repair in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lemon Street between Queen Street and Duke Street will be closed Thursday according to the Lancaster City Police Department. Officials say the closure is for an emergency sewage repair. The police department urges drivers to find an alternate route. It is unclear how long...
Car and dump truck collide, driver airlifted to hospital in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — Fire crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning in Lebanon County after a car and a dump truck collided. Crews were dispatched around 11:06 a.m. according to the Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company. The crash happened at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and Louser...
One injured in shooting in Lancaster County, emergency officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person has been injured in a shooting in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, according to emergency officials. A supervisor with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says it is believed to have happened at a home at Garfield and Longenecker Road. So far, there is no...
92-year-old woman killed in York Co. house fire identified by coroner
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has identified the 92-year-old woman killed in a house fire Monday morning in Fairview Township, York County. According to the coroner, Therese Kiernan was found dead inside the home. The fire happened around 1:30 AM on the 300 block of...
Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
York County 911 dispatch almost back to full staffing
It’s been years since York County 911 Dispatch has been at full staff of 71 dispatchers and call takers. However, according to York County’s Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer, Ted Czech, if all of York County’s 25 current dispatch trainees make it through training, they will be back to full staff.
Unexpected traveler "hops" out of bag at HIA; TSA officers won't soon "frog-et" experience
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Check this out! An unexpected traveler recently "hopped" out of a checked bag at Harrisburg International Airport. According to a Tweet by TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, a toad triggered an alarm during the TSA screening process. Farbstein says the frog was "toad-aly surprised when...
Artillery shell from the Battle of Gettysburg found on battlefield, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unexploded ordnance shell was found at the Gettysburg National Military Park on Wednesday, officials say. The shell was found within the Little Round Top rehabilitation area and dates from the Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863, according to Park officials. According to officials,...
3 Special Elections set to determine control of PA House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Three Special Elections are set to take place today in western Pennsylvania and the results are expected to have a major impact on how the state government will look over the next two years. CBS 21's Joel D. Smith has the latest.
